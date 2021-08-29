Rob Schofield: State lawmaker’s take on climate change is sadly emblematic of a toxic worldview

Never mind that when it comes to the collective good of society, such modest sacrifices have a proven and undeniably positive cumulative impact. For subscribers to this hyper-consumerist point of view, the most important issue is the individual’s perception of what’s in it for them personally.

And so it goes in any number of modern public policy debates.

Me first and only

It’s this attitude that fuels the ongoing mad and terrifying rush by millions of Americans to arm themselves with caches of ever-more-lethal firearms.

It’s this attitude that motivates parents to make “school choice” the top priority when it comes to their children’s public education.

It’s this attitude that drives the demand for giant suburban homes and ever-bigger vehicles and highways, and the destructive urban sprawl they help perpetuate.

And it is this attitude that’s driven the central, guiding premises of the modern American conservative movement: the notion that government and the taxes that pay for it are inherently bad and that, as the fictional corporate raider Gordon Gekko put it succinctly and infamously in Oliver Stone’s Reagan-era film “Wall Street,” “greed is good.”