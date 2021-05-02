Rob Schofield: Steps we must take to begin to stop the killing

There’s no doubt that serving as a law enforcement officer in most parts of modern America is an extremely difficult and often thankless job, or that many of those who serve are good people doing fine work.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t change the fact that our nation is mired in a terrible vicious cycle right now in which people of color — usually, but not always, young men — are being repeatedly and wrongfully killed or terrorized by white cops.

The recent killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies — just days after the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd and the deaths of Daunte Wright and Ma’Khia Bryant — is just the latest in what seems like a never-ending series.

And while it’s true that human beings make mistakes — sometimes tragic ones — we’re not hearing many stories of officers of color wrongfully killing or terrorizing white victims.

Of course, there is an explanation for this. The hard and undeniable truth is that this cycle of police violence targeting Black and brown Americans is nothing new; it’s as old as the nation. What’s changed in recent years to make it into a phenomenon that’s finally captured the world’s attention, and that might just spur important systemic change, is technology.