Rob Schofield: #StoptheStupid in North Carolina

#StoptheStupid. That zinger of a Twitter hashtag recently drew national headlines after Michigan Republican congressman Paul Mitchell used it in a public plea to President Trump to cease his baseless, irresponsible and destructive claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

One hopes it will make an impact — especially since it’s a prayer that could be applied to a host of foolish stances taken by Trump and his allies around the country in recent months, most notably with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take, for instance, some of the inhabitants of Right-wing Avenue here in North Carolina.

Having watched the nearly decade-long gubernatorial campaign of soon-to-be-retired Lt. Gov. Dan Forest be reduced to a smoldering wreckage — thanks in large part to the candidate’s utterly ignorant and reckless pandemic denialism — you’d think these people might have grasped that spreading untruths and rosy fantasies is not the smartest approach for dealing with a deadly and unprecedented public health crisis.

Unfortunately, that lesson seems not to have sunk in just yet in a lot of places — even to the people in and around the Forest camp.