Rob Schofield: Stunning statistic shows how North Carolina is a national leader…in cruelty toward families in need

“How stingy and cruel?” you ask. Well, consider the following:

For a non-disabled adult to gain access to Medicaid in our state, they must be both a parent, and earn no more than 41% of the federal poverty threshold.

Think about that for a moment.

It’s long been well-documented that the federal poverty guideline (FPG) is an inadequate and obsolete number that comes nowhere near to meeting basic needs of a family in 21st century America.

What’s more, simple, back-of-the-envelope math (and common sense) confirms that it is essentially impossible for a family of three to survive on the official FPG $21,000 per year or $400 per week.

Now take just 41% of that number and you’ve got North Carolina’s eligibility standard for Medicaid. That’s $8,905 per year for a family of three.

A family trying to survive on, say, $9,500 per year ($183 week!) makes too much.

This is, in a word, ridiculous. Who picks a number like this? On what possible findings or facts could it be based?