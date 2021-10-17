Rob Schofield: The actual filth Robinson ignores

But no one was fooled. Anyone paying attention already knew that, for Robinson, ignorant, bigoted and destructive beliefs and comments are his stock-in-trade.

Just days before the infamous “filth” remark became public, Robinson told another audience that anyone who disagrees with his belief that the United States is a “Christian nation” should leave the country. “If you don’t like it, I’ll buy your plane, train or automobile ticket right outta here,” he declared.

Earlier this year, he referred to people who oppose his brand of hard right conservatism as “people who love the devil and love wrong.”

If there’s a most disturbing aspect to this story, however, it’s not that a bombastic fool somehow managed to get himself elected to public office and regularly garners attention by spewing hateful lies. Rather, it’s the silence emanating from the established and truly powerful leaders of his party.

To their credit, Democratic Party leaders from the White House on down, as well as an array of human rights groups, have roundly condemned Robinson’s hateful homophobia and, in some instances, called for his resignation.

Unfortunately, over at the GOP, the response has been the sound of crickets chirping.