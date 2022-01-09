Rob Schofield: The five freedoms we must champion in the new year

And then there are Freedoms No. 3 and No. 4 — the “freedom from want” and the “freedom from fear.” Here too, of course, the record is decidedly mixed.

Across the planet, even as millions of humans live longer and healthier lives than ever before, millions of others live in abject poverty with hunger and hopelessness their constant companions — even here in the U.S.

And while the world has made important strides in turning away from the threat of nuclear annihilation that so dominated and poisoned human mental well-being throughout the second half of the 20th century, today we rightfully fear an equally daunting existential threat: the global environmental emergency.

As more and more people are coming to realize — especially in the dark shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic — the planet Earth is, effectively, shrinking. The global population continues to grow and resources and inhabitable land become stretched thinner and thinner. As the destructive impacts of climate change become more apparent, humans are, tragically, right to fear for the long-term sustainability of life as we’ve come to know it.