Rob Schofield: The GOP’s cynical, effective and deadly secret electoral weapon

The situation was so serious that experts have been able to identify thousands of new cases and hundreds of deaths attributable to Trump events. This is from a story the D.C. political newsletter The Hill:

"A new study from Stanford University found that 18 of President Trump’s campaign rallies have led to over 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and likely led to over 700 deaths.”

Here in North Carolina, Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and various surrogates were a constant presence during the campaign’s final days, often addressing large public gatherings marked by a blatant lack of social distancing and dangerous absence of personal protective equipment.

Meanwhile, as Meredith College political science professor and pollster David McLennan told me in an interview yesterday that will be broadcast this Sunday on the Policy Watch radio show, "News & Views," the risky tactics went beyond convening rallies:

The other thing that I noticed with Republicans this year is their volunteers and their field teams also were out in the community — often not … following the public health officials’ warnings. I mean they were knocking on doors and going to events to encourage their voters to come out and Democrats were not doing the same sort of things.”