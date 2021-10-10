Rob Schofield: The North Carolina redistricting charade

Fourth was the fact that comments had to be submitted in a kind of vacuum. Sure, a lot of good people showed up at the public hearings to speak, but for most, this was an exercise in voicing generalities or very specific demands about their home neighborhoods. Without concrete proposed maps to assess, critique or endorse, most comments could be easily ignored.

And then there is how the Republican lawmakers running the show have mastered the art of public double-talk. Former State Rep. David Lewis made an infamous admission a few years back that the only reason Republicans had drawn the congressional map to assure a 10-3 GOP advantage was because they couldn’t figure out how to draw one that would produce an 11-2 result. This time, it’s unlikely such a blunder will be repeated, but GOP legislators will still try to gerrymander the maps as much possible. In front of journalists or the public, however, they will offer empty platitudes about “transparency” and public “input.”

All of which serves to highlight the biggest elephant in the room when it comes to the flawed 2021 redistricting process — namely, the utter hypocrisy of the people running it.