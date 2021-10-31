Rob Schofield: The political right and the myth of colorblind capitalism

By any fair assessment, the United States has come a long way in the past 150 years in overcoming its original sins of slavery and institutionalized racism.

A century and a half ago — the span of just two lifetimes — millions of Black Americans were held in bondage by force of law and treated as chattel property because of their skin color. At the time, many of the most ardent of abolitionists held and espoused blatantly racist beliefs and publicly embraced white supremacy.

Today, a not-insignificant subset of Black Americans enjoys what can be characterized as a middle-class life. Meanwhile, even the most reactionary of political leaders regularly feel obliged to assure all in earshot that they are opposed to racism.

So good for us.

Were it not for the vision and courageous acts of millions of people — abolitionists; civil and human rights activists; politicians; religious, business, and military leaders; and average citizens — one can easily imagine massive amounts of important progress in this realm that might never have occurred.

But we still have a very, very long way to go.