Rob Schofield: This too will pass. We've survived worse.

3. Most Americans long for peace and a return to normalcy.

Polls continue to indicate that, regardless of where they stand on the election, the overwhelming majority of Americans want a return to safety, peace and prosperity. Unlike many others, the U.S. is not a country with a long tradition of defaulting to factional conflict. With the obvious and horrific exception of its violent, one-way repression of enslaved Black people and their descendants, sectarian violence is not something Americans are very practiced or good at.

Indeed, even as they contemplate their deep political differences and the challenges posed by the pandemic, most Americans of all colors, ethnic and religious backgrounds and political persuasions will almost assuredly be preparing for the holiday season in just a little over three weeks – not marching to the barricades.

4. We have the capacity to tackle the crises that confront us.

The crises we face right now — the global environmental emergency, the pandemic, spiraling national and global inequality — are undoubtedly massive and dire. But it’s also quite clear that we have the brain power and resources to address and even solve them.