Rob Schofield: Toyota deal highlights political right’s detachment from reality on the seminal issue of climate change

Maybe it’s just habit. After all, both men have been, effectively, denying the existence of climate change and advancing policies to prevent the state from taking action to address it for well over a decade.

Whatever the explanation, it’s borderline laughable that neither would even mention the issue in and around such a development. It would be like announcing a new factory to produce a COVID-19 vaccine without acknowledging its purpose.

Hmm … come to think of it, maybe their actions aren’t so surprising.

And then there are the “free market fundamentalists” at the Raleigh-based John Locke Foundation. As you may recall, this is a group that, for decades, denied the reality of climate change and/or its connection to fossil fuel consumption.

Given this backdrop, it should probably be seen as progress that Locke staffers now at least occasionally acknowledge the reality that greenhouse gases are fueling climate change, but as you would probably have expected, this doesn’t mean they’re ready to endorse meaningful societal action to address the problem.