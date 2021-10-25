Robert "Dusty" Schoch: The remedy for Red Balloon lunacy

The Oct. 24 Associated Press article on unionized Naval ship-builders protesting and threatening to strike if required to be vaccinated is rivaled in terms of viral and social lunacy only by the online “Red Balloon” board encouraging them to quit jobs where employers are following Joe Biden’s policy and to go to work for smaller companies that are not subject to our government’s new anti-viral mandate. (Biden’s mandate applies only to federal contractors and companies employing more than 100 workers.)
The injection-rejecting workers commonly complain that being forced to obey the vaccination order violates their “constitutional rights to choose” — this in flagrant face of the fact that they routinely put our ships of war together under working orders that get them fired anytime they “choose” not to risk eyes and lives riveting and welding ... 40 hours a week.
The indisputable scientific truth is that each vaccinated worker is a living link in the ever-thickening fence which Americans are placing between us and COVID threatening our existence. Every unvaccinated person puts a life-endangering hole in that fence. No doubts, no debates.
If Biden enforces the mandate, these ignorant workers, bound by union misguidance, are uniting in economically destructive and civilly disruptive ways.
Here’s Biden’s remedy, short and simply suggested. Where protesters threaten to quit and can’t be quickly replaced:
Require each unvaccinated worker to wear a conspicuously yellow armband indicating his or her fearful “choice.”
Make all wear a mask or shield whenever working near a vaccinated co-worker.
Where possible, require them to work in groups of other yellow-banded workers, as collectively sequestered as possible.
When feasible, require them to be tested every week for active viral antigens.
Don’t go to and give public notice to their marches, banners and protests. Pay the protesters as little attention as possible, but insist on their following the four rules.
My confident prediction: Enforcement of the four rules will shame most Red Ballooners into red, white and blue workers again and— otherwise — reduce their numbers (by their own choosing).
The writer lives in High Point.