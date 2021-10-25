Robert "Dusty" Schoch: The remedy for Red Balloon lunacy

The Oct. 24 Associated Press article on unionized Naval ship-builders protesting and threatening to strike if required to be vaccinated is rivaled in terms of viral and social lunacy only by the online “Red Balloon” board encouraging them to quit jobs where employers are following Joe Biden’s policy and to go to work for smaller companies that are not subject to our government’s new anti-viral mandate. (Biden’s mandate applies only to federal contractors and companies employing more than 100 workers.)

The injection-rejecting workers commonly complain that being forced to obey the vaccination order violates their “constitutional rights to choose” — this in flagrant face of the fact that they routinely put our ships of war together under working orders that get them fired anytime they “choose” not to risk eyes and lives riveting and welding ... 40 hours a week.

The indisputable scientific truth is that each vaccinated worker is a living link in the ever-thickening fence which Americans are placing between us and COVID threatening our existence. Every unvaccinated person puts a life-endangering hole in that fence. No doubts, no debates.

If Biden enforces the mandate, these ignorant workers, bound by union misguidance, are uniting in economically destructive and civilly disruptive ways.