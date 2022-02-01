Robert R. Schoch: 'Unspeakable' appalls me and enlightens me

Reading Allen Johnson’s Jan. 30 commentary on the content and context of the book “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” leaves me with the challenge of deciding whom — News & Record editorial page editor Johnson or “Unspeakable’s” author, Carole Boston Weatherford — I need to praise and honor more.
Weatherford has written a book documenting the heinous truth about white anti-Black terrorism in the 1921 Tulsa (Okla.) Massacre. Johnson has given us a review of the book’s accuracy, quality and efficacy in the context of current wars of re-burgeoning white bigotry, which to me are in a way as menacing as the history recorded in Weatherford’s book — which is now threatened with exclusion from public school libraries.
Special commendations are due Johnson’s endorsement of Weatherford’s book and how it and similar tomes of truth could be pulled out of school libraries for the patently preposterous reason that they may “offend the sensibilities” of white students reading how horribly large groups of white Americans treated African Americans only 100 years ago.
The most offensive reality from my standpoint is why books like “Unspeakable” aren’t already in our children’s (and all public) libraries. When I think of what that white mob did in Tulsa, I’m unable to purge myself of … well … rage. Furthermore, reading every week about some red-state political efforts to ban truthful treatises like Weatherford’s from school libraries kindles in me (nearly) the same quantum and quality of rage I still feel toward the actual terrorists whose atrocities are recounted in this aptly titled book.
As a still-proud and hopeful white American, I thank both Johnson and Weatherford for doing what they do: Report, review and write truthful American history devoid of the histrionics of racial or simply human guttural rage as they guide us accurately, truthfully and peacefully toward re-unifying this teetering democracy of ours— an e pluribus unum, forever-colorblind communion.
In both the tone and truth of what Weatherford and Johnson have written, it is clear that both intended their white readers and subscribers not to be ashamed — but rather to be appalled by what true history teaches us. As a white person I feel no shame in being shown the truth of the tattered trail toward racial equality in our adolescent nation, and I’m grateful for all history lessons we can glean from truthful books and newspapers, lest we forget.
Ms. Weatherford, Mr. Johnson: Great work. Thank you for the truthful information and the peaceful dissemination thereof.
Robert “Dusty” Schoch is a writer from High Point. He can be contacted through www.RobertRSchoch.com.