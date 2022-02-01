Robert R. Schoch: 'Unspeakable' appalls me and enlightens me

Reading Allen Johnson’s Jan. 30 commentary on the content and context of the book “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” leaves me with the challenge of deciding whom — News & Record editorial page editor Johnson or “Unspeakable’s” author, Carole Boston Weatherford — I need to praise and honor more.

Weatherford has written a book documenting the heinous truth about white anti-Black terrorism in the 1921 Tulsa (Okla.) Massacre. Johnson has given us a review of the book’s accuracy, quality and efficacy in the context of current wars of re-burgeoning white bigotry, which to me are in a way as menacing as the history recorded in Weatherford’s book — which is now threatened with exclusion from public school libraries.

Special commendations are due Johnson’s endorsement of Weatherford’s book and how it and similar tomes of truth could be pulled out of school libraries for the patently preposterous reason that they may “offend the sensibilities” of white students reading how horribly large groups of white Americans treated African Americans only 100 years ago.