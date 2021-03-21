Robert Y. Peters: The portrait, Elon law and the word 'massacre'

FBI evidence indicated that 21 shots were fired from locations occupied by the Nazi/Klan caravan (page 190). And apparently the first shot was fired into the air by a member of the Nazi/Klan group using a powder pistol after at least one of the cars in the caravan was struck by the CWP (page 179).

Significantly, however, FBI evidence also indicates that 18 shots were fired from locations occupied by the CWP and its supporting demonstrators (page 190). These facts make it difficult to assert that the CWP was completely defenseless and militates against the use of the term massacre.

I personally have a profound respect and sympathy for the victims and their families and applaud memorializing their memory in a historic marker, even though my personal choice of words would not have been the term massacre. And this term was only one of 19 different ways of describing the Nov. 3 tragedy (page 514).

I understand why a number of knowledgeable people prefer the term massacre because of the impact the tragedy had on them, their families, their friends and the community and because the Nazi/Klan ruthlessly outgunned the CWP. The Nazi/Klan used a virtual arsenal against the CWP.