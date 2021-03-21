Robert Y. Peters: The portrait, Elon law and the word 'massacre'

Several students at the Elon University School of Law are pressing the school to remove the portrait of Jim Melvin over comments Melvin made about the Nov. 3, 1979, Greensboro tragedy, as indicated in a March 15 News & Record article.
According to the article, in 2015 Melvin told the News & Record that he’d prefer a word other than “massacre” to describe what happened on Nov. 3, 1979. Melvin has substantial support for his word choice in the May 25, 2006, “Final Report of the Greensboro Truth and Reconciliation Commission.” Several City Council members had also been troubled by this term.
In the report the commission specifically considered using the term “massacre” and decided not to use it. One reason was that the commission defined massacre as the killing of five or more defenseless people on one occasion by a single or coherent group. The term “defenseless” makes calling the Nov. 3 tragedy a massacre a bit more problematic for the commission since the Communist Workers Party, as a group, did have several guns and sticks. However, CWP victims Sandi Smith and Mike Nathan, both of whom were killed, were clearly unarmed.
On the other hand, victim Jim Waller, who was killed, had a shot gun which he pointed at Klansman Roy Toney (page 182 of the report). Also, Dori Blitz apparently fired a little pistol in defense of the CWP and its demonstrators (page 181). Claire Butler fired her .38 caliber gun in defense of the CWP and its demonstrators in the direction of the Klansmen; victim Bill Sampson, who was killed, did the same (page 184).
FBI evidence indicated that 21 shots were fired from locations occupied by the Nazi/Klan caravan (page 190). And apparently the first shot was fired into the air by a member of the Nazi/Klan group using a powder pistol after at least one of the cars in the caravan was struck by the CWP (page 179).
Significantly, however, FBI evidence also indicates that 18 shots were fired from locations occupied by the CWP and its supporting demonstrators (page 190). These facts make it difficult to assert that the CWP was completely defenseless and militates against the use of the term massacre.
I personally have a profound respect and sympathy for the victims and their families and applaud memorializing their memory in a historic marker, even though my personal choice of words would not have been the term massacre. And this term was only one of 19 different ways of describing the Nov. 3 tragedy (page 514).
I understand why a number of knowledgeable people prefer the term massacre because of the impact the tragedy had on them, their families, their friends and the community and because the Nazi/Klan ruthlessly outgunned the CWP. The Nazi/Klan used a virtual arsenal against the CWP.
Violent language is anathema; it’s provocative. It often leads to death, injury and destruction, as is apparent from the report. Both sides used such language; they both deliberately engaged in violent-sounding rhetoric, although the Nazi/Klan rhetoric was more despicable and too severe to even repeat. This Nazi/Klan extreme rhetoric makes it understandable why a number of people prefer the term massacre to the other 19 terms listed on page 514 of the report.
But my preference for not using the term massacre is not only based on my several years on the commission but also by the historical use of the term massacre. (Think of the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre that shocked the world on Feb. 14, 1929; the massacres of the Holocaust of World War II; the Alamo, where surrendered Texans were massacred; etc., where in all these cases unarmed, defenseless people were slaughtered.)
As a recommendation, the Elon law students might consider studying the report, which encourages research and study. The report is meant to be open-ended and they might consider writing and publicly disclosing their views. This is a significant goal of the report. And this would be more supportive of our community than merely removing the portrait of a former mayor who played a major role in the history of Greensboro and in establishing the law school in Greensboro. Massive material along with the 529-page report is archived at Bennett College and is available for further research.
Robert Y. Peters was a member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, established in 2004 to re-examine the events of Nov. 3, 1979, now called the Greensboro Massacre.