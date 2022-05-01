Robin Adams Cheeley: Are we any better than the Russians?

Yet another media outlet is asking, “Why are the Russian people supporting Putin’s war”?

It seems as if Vladimir Putin’s favorability rating rises even as more and more dead Russian soldiers are shipped home. Never mind that this war, or as Putin calls it, a “special military operation,” exists solely to inflate his ego.

This has little to do with drug-addled neo-Nazis, genocide, birds and reptiles trained to carry pathogens into Russia, or Ukrainians bombing their own cities and killing women and children.

Facts aside, the people believe Putin.

But asking the question why shows our own degree of haughtiness. Our elders referred to this as the pot calling the kettle black. We don’t have the room to point our fingers, purse our lips or look accusingly at anybody else when our own people have issues ascertaining fact from fiction. Some of us are being led around like the rats following the Pied Piper.

Consider this. Although President Biden won 7 million more votes and 74 more Electoral College votes than his opponent, a vast majority of Republicans still believe Donald Trump was cheated out of a second presidential term. And it’s not just the rank-and-file — or those who attempted a coup on Jan. 6, 2021 — who laud the “Big Lie.” Most Republican elected officials toe that line as well.

Who can’t handle the truth?

No matter how the facts present themselves, those who should know better cling to the farce, and those wanting to get elected or stay elected beat a path to his country club door for his laying on of hands. Despite all, Trump remains their de facto 2024 Republican presidential front-runner.

They are gullible and willing to say and do whatever they think will please him. Truth be damned.

In fact, one of the Jan. 6 defendants used the Trump-Made-Me-Do-It Defense in court, claiming that election misinformation and pandemic-induced isolation led him to surf conspiracy-based internet sites that pushed him to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Not enough? Consider this: Millions of Florida voters continue to follow Gov. Ron DeSantis’ delusions. He has waged a culture war attacking anything not white, male, Christian and straight. He’s banned books of all kinds, claiming that they are tainted by critical race theory, yelled at students wearing masks as a COVID safety precaution, and most recently set out to punish Mickey and Minnie’s parent company for daring to question his authority.

DeSantis and the Florida House and Senate voted to strip The Magic Kingdom of its right to self-govern, which means building roads and providing services without asking permission of a county government.

The truth is, before this change can take effect, the residents of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which governs Disney, would have to vote to support the change. And since most of the residents of Reedy Creek work for or are associated with Disney, it’s unlikely this will occur.

DeSantis is having a temper tantrum, and the people who should know better — those who know the truth and those who understand the process — refuse to stand up to him. They are puppets in this DeSantis theater.

CRT anyone?

Still need more? Consider this. North Carolina ranks 47th in the nation in per-pupil spending on education, 33rd in teacher pay and 53% of our students in grades three through eight aren’t proficient in grade-level reading skills. Yet elected officials would have us believe that teachers are indoctrinating students with critical race theory and that books that mention anything other than heterosexual relationships are the major problems facing education.

Heck, if we keep heading in this direction there won’t be a need to ban books because the students wouldn’t be able to read them anyway. Then again, maybe that’s the goal. If you control access to information, you control the people.

Or you might consider that U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who says he is a conservative, called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug,” racked up a litany of traffic violations, falsely alleged that there were Republican orgies and drugs in Washington, and most recently was pictured in two photos wearing women’s lingerie, leads in the polls among a half-dozen Republican challengers.

Or that a former Trump chief of staff, North Carolina’s own Mark Meadows, who has demanded and rallied for election integrity, was most recently registered to vote simultaneously in three states — North and South Carolina and Virginia. Did he vote in all three? Who knows?

Meadows’ tri-state registration is actual election fraud, but you won’t hear those state officials calling for voter ID laws or shortened early voting days antics in response. It’s so much easier to convince people that Black and brown Americans are making the mischief, so let’s go after them.

Stop, and wipe away the orange tint of Trumpism. At this point, we are no better than the Russians or North Koreans or others living under authoritarian regimes. Like Putin, these people want power. Period. We know that two and two don’t make five, and we must act like it.

In the words of political commentator Fuad Alakbarov, “It’s either rule of law or the law of the ruler.” I say we ditch the ruler.