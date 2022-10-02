Robin Adams Cheeley: Breaking my silence on the NAACP's issues

At the risk of providing fodder to those all agog to criticize anything Black or of sharing family secrets with outsiders, I can no longer remain silent about the issues tearing the NAACP asunder. I don’t want my hushed voice to be interpreted as complicity.

We’re at a point in this country where voting and civil and human rights are at peril and the group with the longest, most storied history of protecting the political, educational and equal rights of minorities is preoccupied with internal struggles.

In May, the state NAACP and 40 local offices were among the hundreds of other NAACP affiliates across the country to lose their tax-exempt status for failure to file three years of tax returns, according to The (Raleigh) News & Observer. The loss, meaning any funds raised may be taxed or your donation is no longer tax-deductible, isn’t the fault of the state and local chapters but is an issue between the national NAACP and the IRS. This administrative issue is being resolved, national NAACP officials say.

But more critically, since 2019, the state NAACP has been under an “administratorship” put into place by the national office. As a result, representatives from two other states have been tasked to determine what the h-e-double-hockey-sticks is happening in the Old North State, and a national representative has been sent to steer the day-to-day activities and evaluate the finances of the state office.

At the center of the state office’s controversy is a mixture of claims and counterclaims of sexual harassment, unauthorized and maybe misappropriated spending, confusion about election results, and enormous, mostly male, egos flexing for control of the state office. Throw in the suspicious death of the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a former state NAACP president who lived in Greensboro, and you have a saga worthy of a 2022 Pulitzer Prize for best writing based on a true story.

Saying it’s a mess is an understatement. The ancestors who fought so hard are turning over in their graves.

This shouldn’t be happening at all and definitely not at this time.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was founded in New York City in 1909 by Black and white activists in response to racial atrocities, including lynchings, across the country. Some 60 people formed an organization committed to fighting to secure the rights guaranteed in the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the U.S. Constitution, which promised an end to slavery, providing equal protection of the law and the right for all men to vote.

Name a cause since then and the NAACP has been in the trenches fighting the good fight.

Brown v. the Board of Education, overturning separate but equal schools, was the NAACP’s work.

The 1963 March on Washington, the largest mass protest for civil rights, was organized by the NAACP.

The Civil Rights Acts of 1957 and 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 all were spearheaded by the NAACP.

Ancient history, you say. Well, consider, today the NAACP is still leading or part of the coalition on the front lines battling racial profiling, voting restrictions, racial and economic inequality, health disparities, wrongful incarceration, a lack of educational opportunities, and all types of racial disparities.

In this state, the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP has challenged the voter ID law, disproportionately burdening African American and Latino residents.

The NAACP has been a critical partner in the long-standing Leandro case seeking funding equality for the state’s poor school districts.

Most recently, the state Supreme Court ruled that the state legislature was unconstitutionally gerrymandered and therefore lacked the authority to represent the people. This was a case filed by the NAACP.

The NAACP is leading efforts across the state to get people registered to vote and then get them to the polls in November.

The NAACP continues to use marches, demonstrations, lobbying and litigation to pressure public, private and elected officials to correct the inequalities facing minorities daily.

Now is not the time to get sidelined by internal strife. That time, energy and effort are better used battling external inequalities.

I’m not one who feels the NAACP is no longer relevant or that it has fought its best fight. It’s the opposite. There is much work to do, and this is precisely the organization still needed for such a time as this.

But our 113-year-old civil-rights-fighting relative needs help. We shun our responsibilities if we continue to sit back in silence and act as if we don’t know some issues need to be addressed. It’s time for all of us to step up and assist. She may resist. But her continued existence depends on us making noise, demanding correction and providing financial support.