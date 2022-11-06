Robin Adams Cheeley: Colorblind? Hardly. Race still matters in America.

When my daughter was in the third grade, we were called to a parent-teacher conference to discuss, among other things, a concern from one of her white classmates’ parents.

My child, they felt, was putting her hand up too fast and the teacher was calling on her too often.

The young man was upset that he wasn’t getting the chance to respond first. His feelings were hurt. They wanted her to talk to us.

I couldn’t figure out what the problem was. Was it that my daughter was answering the questions or was it that he wasn’t? The fact that they shared this with the teacher, who in turn told us, leads me to believe it was both. How dare my child answer a question that belonged to him.

Was he and he alone entitled to the query and why?

Who knows, but as I was reading about the Supreme Court reconsidering whether race can be a factor in admissions, I thought about this incident. Do those white and Asian-American students who were recruited to file lawsuits against UNC-Chapel Hill and Harvard University feel entitled to admission? Do they think Black and Hispanic students are getting something that belongs to them and them only?

Making allowances for race, they say, is unfair and discriminatory and should be scrapped.

But why? Race is considered in everything else.

It’s considered when Black coaches attempt to get jobs as head coaches with professional football teams. That’s why Brian Flores and others have filed a class-action lawsuit. Race has stopped them from getting a head coaching job, no matter how prepared they are.

It’s considered if I want to sell my house or get an appraisal. Dozens of Black families have filed discrimination complaints based on home valuations. Some Black families who have removed family photos and had white friends act as the homeowner saw their property’s value increase exponentially.

It’s considered if I need emergency heart care. A small study from the National Institutes of Health found that Black adults treated at heart failure centers were less likely to get transplants and heart pumps than white patients with the same medical issues.

It’s considered in education funding. In September, Florida A&M University students filed a class-action lawsuit against the state, alleging decades of discriminatory underfunding of the state’s only public historically Black university.

From 1987 to 2020, the University of Florida, they say, received roughly $1.3 billion — yes, that’s a “b” — more than FAMU.

But it’s just not FAMU; a 2013 study by the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities found that 61% of Black land-grant institutions did not receive 100% of the matching funds from their states from 2010 to 2012.

It was considered when Facebook’s owner, Meta, settled a suit with the U.S. Justice Department changing how it markets housing ads. Facebook agreed to overhaul its internal ad-targeting tools to ensure that housing-related ads are delivered more equitably. This will require advertisers to use something other than ZIP codes to determine who gets to see housing-related ads.

Race is a factor when you’re trying to get a car loan. According to a May 2022 post on the Americans for Financial Report blog, auto financing companies charge Black consumers between $300 and $500 more in interest-rate markups on their auto loans. Additionally, Black and Latinx customers who purchased their cars in person paid more than other customers. And that 45% difference in price cannot be explained by income, education or other traits, according to the National Consumer Law Center.

A study by the National Fair Housing Alliance found that 62.5% of the time, the study’s test borrowers of color who were more qualified than their white counterparts received costlier pricing options from auto dealers and that these borrowers would have paid $2,662.56 more over the life of their loans than less qualified white testers.

Race is a factor in how much money a Black woman is paid. An October 2022 report from the National Partnership for Women & Families found that the median wage for Black women in the United States is $36,303 per year, compared to a median wage of $57,005 annually for white, non-Hispanic men, a $20,702 difference each year. That’s $621,060 over 30 years that a Black woman and her family missed just because of her race.

In essence, race is now and has always been a factor. And it’s not likely to change. The idea of saying let’s eliminate race is as asinine as saying, “I don’t see color.” You see color. We all see color.

The issue when it comes to college admissions, choosing a coach or getting a car loan isn’t the person’s race; the issue is what decisions, conclusions or assumptions come to mind when considering the person’s race. If you ascribe negative traits to certain races, you are the problem. Likewise, if you ascribe positive characteristics to certain races, you are the problem.

We should all have the chance and when the past has hindered that opportunity, we must atone for the discrimination. Until when?

Who can say?

But one thing is clear: Now is not the time to eliminate race as a factor when determining how to make our institutions more diverse and inclusive.

By the way, this young man’s mother was an attorney and went on to be elected a judge. I often wondered about her judgment when the person before her was of a different race.