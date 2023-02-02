“Let the people see what I’ve seen.”

Those were the instructions Mamie Till-Mobley is recorded to have told the mortician as she requested an open casket for the funeral of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till. After being falsely accused of flirting with a white woman in Mississippi in 1955, he’d been kidnapped and killed.

Defying what seemed logical and prudent, Till invited photographers from Ebony and Jet magazines, the premier Black publications at the time, to take pictures of her son, who had been snatched from the home of his great uncle and aunt, then beaten and shot. Afterward, he was wrapped with barbed wire, had a 75-pound metal cotton-gin fan tied around his neck and was thrown into the Tallahatchie River.

The image of the mother, held by her husband, gazing at Till’s bloated and beaten head, with his teeth missing, ears severed and eyes hanging out, showed the world the brutality of America’s racism.

Till, a mother grieving the loss of her only son, put aside her misery and pain and exposed the brutality of what “stepping out of line” in the Jim Crow-era South looked like. The public, she reasoned, needed to see and judge for themselves.

Almost 68 years later, I did last week what Till wanted back then; I watched as the American police system brutalized Tyre Nichols.

I’m old enough to have watched the Rodney King video.

I watched the videos of Michael Brown, George Floyd, Andrew Brown, Jr., Philando Castile, Alton Sterling and Eric Garner.

I watched as a former sworn officer shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged the streets of Brunswick, Ga. I watched an officer shoot and kill 12-year-old Tamir Rice for throwing snowballs and waving a toy gun in the park. I watched as officers broke into the home of Breonna Taylor as she slept. I watched as an officer claimed she couldn’t tell the difference between her gun and a Taser as she killed Daunte Wright. I watched as an off-duty officer killed Bothan Jean, who was sitting in his living room eating ice cream, while she entered the wrong apartment. I watched the video that Sandra Bland filmed as she was being pulled over for not using a change-lane signal.

But I’d had enough.

I hadn’t intended to watch this video. I didn’t want to see another Black person killed by the police for being Black. I didn’t want to see the little value placed on Black life by those paid and charged with protecting us all. I didn’t want to be a witness, sitting idly by watching a grainy, jittery, body-cam video that I knew would disturb my peace, interrupt my spirit and cause my blood pressure to rise. I didn’t wanna feel some kinda way.

No, I just wasn’t going to do it.

But then, I thought about Till and I, along with much of America, watched as uniform-clad men, most of them Black, beat the life out of a young man while others, with a responsibility to provide medical support, discussed aching knees and attempted to build an alibi for their horrific actions.

Much of the conversation after the video was released centered on whether people did or did not watch “the video.” The reasons for doing or not doing so were sound and logical, and I make so judgments about which side people found themselves on. All I can say is that I couldn’t allow myself to look away as if nothing had happened. I thought of Mamie Till.

We all tend to believe that if we didn’t see it, it didn’t happen. We can believe that if I don’t give it space in my head, then the brutality is diminished. We can believe that enough is enough, and we don’t need to see anymore.

But the reality is we have to keep looking. We have to keep looking until things change. We can’t ignore the reality of what’s happened simply because it’s not happening to us or because it disturbs our peace or interrupts our spirit.

Mamie Till’s decision to allow us to see what she saw sparked change. It created outrage and became one of the catalysts for the civil rights movement. We can only hope that Nichols’ recorded beating will be the spark that this time changes the American police system. Every time a new video emerges, we are outraged, but before change can actually occur, we grow weary of the story and move on to the next shiny thing.

Let’s not allow Nichols’ public annihilation to be for naught. Let’s march to the ballot boxes and the county commissioners and city council meetings and the state and federal legislatures and demand the kind of policing change required of a civilized society. Whether we’re calling to “defund the police” or “reform the police,” we can’t allow policing to remain unchanged, unchecked and inhumane.

Let it be different this time.

After all, we’ve seen the video. Again.