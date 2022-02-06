Robin Adams Cheeley: Enough with the 'qualifications' talk; she'll be ready

Qualifications. Again, this comes up? Before the ink on Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement letter was dry and President Biden’s campaign promise to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court was recalled, the question of qualifications arose.
She’ll be a “beneficiary” of affirmation action, said Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, demeaning the unknown Black woman’s resume.
“The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very same time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota,” he said.
Or, said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, “The American people deserve a nominee with demonstrated reverence for the written test of our laws and our Constitution.”
Even a Washington Post editorial asking for the “best candidate” seemed to imply that being qualified and being a Black woman were mutually exclusive.
But let’s keep it 100; when the question of qualifications is asked, they aren’t asking whether there is a Black woman who has the preparation, experience, temperament and desire to serve. What’s being said is how dare a Black woman think she has what it takes to sit in a lifetime seat where no other woman of her melanin content has dared sit before. Who, whomever she is, does she think she is?
That’s the question. And it’s an old one.
Pauli Murray, the first Black woman to earn a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School, attempted to answer this question in her 1971 letter to then-President Richard Nixon, who was considering naming a woman to the all-male court.
And Murray, a civil and women’s rights activist, lawyer, author and Episcopal priest who lived for a short time with her grandparents in Durham, wanted to be considered.
“My application is to forestall the popular misconception that no qualified women applied or are available,” she wrote.
It seems that misconception remains. And it’s not just for a Supreme Court seat.
Black women in these United States of America know the pain of having done the work time and time again, only to be told there is still something that holds them back. Something they are missing, something that “disqualifies” them.
According to the 2020 report, “The State of Black Women in Corporate America,” for every 100 men promoted to their first manager role, only 58 Black women received the same advancement. This even though Black women ask for promotions at the same rate as men.
And although Black women make up 13% of the U.S. population, they rely disproportionately on state and local government jobs, which because of pay, create for them an entryway into the middle class. While they make up 28% of applications for these jobs, only 18% are hired, according to the 2021 Diversity in Public Health Sector Hiring Report. In fact, Black women were 58% less likely to be hired than white men.
But if you remove all personal identifying information, like name, gender, address and school, during the application screening process, more Black women were called in for interviews.
So, does it have to do with qualifications? Or is something sinister afoot?
This debate, as old and condescending as it is, is designed to keep Black women in their place — underpaid, underappreciated, undervalued, under-supported, unhappy, undermined, underpowered and under control.
And it’s an excuse that the public and private sectors use to pacify themselves. Remember when Wells Fargo’s then-CEO Charles Scharf said on a Zoom call that the company couldn’t reach its diversity goals because of a lack of “qualified Black talent.”
He was lying then, and it’s a lie now.
No matter how hard we work, steps from the pinnacle, we get fired, demoted or downsized. We’ve raised the children, worked the job and now suddenly, we aren’t qualified to go further. Plenty of Black women over 50 can attest to this truth.
As a child, like all Black mommas, my momma told me I needed to get up twice as early, work twice as hard and expect one-half of the reward. But, as Hoke told Mrs. Daisy in “Driving Miss Daisy,” “Times have changed, but they ain’t changed that much.”
There is no Black woman who can leap tall buildings in a single bound, carry us across the Jordan River without any of us getting wet, run a mile in less than four minutes, score a 10 on the Produnova, survive a lightning strike seven times and bring home the bacon and cook it up in the pan.
But there are plenty who have done the work and are ready for the opportunity to move forward. Period.