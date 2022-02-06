Robin Adams Cheeley: Enough with the 'qualifications' talk; she'll be ready

And although Black women make up 13% of the U.S. population, they rely disproportionately on state and local government jobs, which because of pay, create for them an entryway into the middle class. While they make up 28% of applications for these jobs, only 18% are hired, according to the 2021 Diversity in Public Health Sector Hiring Report. In fact, Black women were 58% less likely to be hired than white men.

But if you remove all personal identifying information, like name, gender, address and school, during the application screening process, more Black women were called in for interviews.

So, does it have to do with qualifications? Or is something sinister afoot?

This debate, as old and condescending as it is, is designed to keep Black women in their place — underpaid, underappreciated, undervalued, under-supported, unhappy, undermined, underpowered and under control.

And it’s an excuse that the public and private sectors use to pacify themselves. Remember when Wells Fargo’s then-CEO Charles Scharf said on a Zoom call that the company couldn’t reach its diversity goals because of a lack of “qualified Black talent.”

He was lying then, and it’s a lie now.