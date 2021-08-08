Robin Adams Cheeley: Feeding the hungry, one meal at a time

Thomas Alexander backed the church mini-bus into the vacant lot between the fast-food restaurant and the grocery store on Main Street in High Point. Marilyn Brewington, who was leading today’s food giveaway, grabbed a handful of brown lunch bags.
We hopped off the bus and headed toward the grove of trees behind us. Once we were just inside the thicket, she yelled, “Lunch, lunch!”
Within seconds, a man appeared and smiled.
“How many are with you today?” she asked.
“It’s eight of us.”
They handed him the bags and sent me back for more. In boxes on the bus, there were more than 110 brown bags, each containing a McDonald’s chicken sandwich, a fruit cup, a bottle of water, chips and cookies. In addition, a stack of Styrofoam plates contained hot lunches from a local restaurant. They would be delivered to seniors and had been requested by church members.
The man took the bags, smiled and said, “Thank you.” He added, “Be blessed.”
“Where’s the pregnant lady?” Brewington asked.
“She just left mad at the world,” he answered. “But I’ll get a bag for her.”
This was the first stop on the two-hour trip that Williams Memorial CME Church makes around High Point every week on a mission to feed the hungry. It started as a temporary effort last year to help those who are unable to find food because the COVID-19 pandemic had closed most food-giveaway sites. But after seeing the need, the church continued the effort.
Brewington joined many of her church members as they offered meals to the hungry. They didn’t ask questions. Didn’t make judgments. Didn’t try to recruit them to attend church. They just handed out the food with a smile. In turn, they got lots of thank-yous and bless-yous. Once, they got a crumpled dollar from a young man asking that they put it in the church’s collection plate.
I tagged along with Alexander and Brewington a couple of weeks ago. Church and community donations fund this effort.
I’ve donated previously. But when we write a check we don’t have to come face-to-face with the hungry — men, women and children.
I’ve been hungry before. But I knew that I could do something to alleviate my hunger pangs.
But I don’t know the kind of hunger that lingers, never knowing when it might be sated.
A couple of years ago, High Point, a city of just over 111,000 people, ranked along with Greensboro as second in the country in food hardship. In short, people in our community are starving.
Since then, city businesses and nonprofits have created numerous hunger-alleviation programs, including the Greater High Point Food Alliance. That group has sought to unite local efforts and to help people become self-sustaining.
Still, those efforts haven’t reached everybody. These are the people whom Williams Memorial targets. The church already has a feed-10,000-Thanksgiving meal program and this Thursday lunch effort adds to its mission to wipe out hunger.
After leaving the makeshift homeless camp, Alexander drove across Main Street to a big-box store, looking for the handful of people who usually wait out front holding signs that say they are hungry. None were there this day.
We headed down Main toward downtown and, as Alexander drove, Brewington studiously peered out the windows into groves of trees or behind vacant buildings in search of people she’s grown to know.
We drove up to what looked like a pay-by-the-hour motel. Brewington told Alexander, who wasn’t the regular driver, to blow the horn. He did. People emerged from behind closed doors to claim the meals.
“Don’t forget to get one for the deaf man,” she told a young man.
Then we headed to a nearby apartment complex, blowing the horn to announce our arrival. Out came a little girl, about 6 or 7, who got six meals for herself and her family.
We made stops at several senior housing complexes, paused at a couple of houses that from the outside looked uninhabitable and stopped at a stand of trees where a group of men and women were gathered.
Instantly I, like many of you, wondered why, with all the “helped wanted” signs hanging in storefronts all over town, they don’t just get a job.
I was reminded of the scripture, “For I was hungry and you gave me food. … ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’”
Maybe we should use that same thinking before judging why restaurant and other service workers haven’t returned to their low-wage, no-benefits jobs. Perhaps, they hunger for a better opportunity.
A 3-year-old boy in a soaking-wet diaper waving at the bus jogged me back to reality.
We have work to do. This day, it was passing out food to the hungry.