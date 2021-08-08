Robin Adams Cheeley: Feeding the hungry, one meal at a time

After leaving the makeshift homeless camp, Alexander drove across Main Street to a big-box store, looking for the handful of people who usually wait out front holding signs that say they are hungry. None were there this day.

We headed down Main toward downtown and, as Alexander drove, Brewington studiously peered out the windows into groves of trees or behind vacant buildings in search of people she’s grown to know.

We drove up to what looked like a pay-by-the-hour motel. Brewington told Alexander, who wasn’t the regular driver, to blow the horn. He did. People emerged from behind closed doors to claim the meals.

“Don’t forget to get one for the deaf man,” she told a young man.

Then we headed to a nearby apartment complex, blowing the horn to announce our arrival. Out came a little girl, about 6 or 7, who got six meals for herself and her family.

We made stops at several senior housing complexes, paused at a couple of houses that from the outside looked uninhabitable and stopped at a stand of trees where a group of men and women were gathered.

Instantly I, like many of you, wondered why, with all the “helped wanted” signs hanging in storefronts all over town, they don’t just get a job.