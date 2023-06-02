Heidi and Anne Frank. They were the literary paragons of my youth.

Don’t judge me, but I had no choice as a child reared in the early 1960s.

I was a reader, and while it’s standard now, I learned to read before I went to first grade. Thanks to an astute teacher who sent me a book to read the summer before school started, and an aunt who was eight years older and saw me as a ready student, I read all about Dick and Jane and their dog Spot before I even set foot in Sweet Gum School.

And that was just the beginning. I read whatever I could get my hands on, including the True Romance magazines my other aunt hid under her mattress. Since most public accommodations in Caswell and Alamance counties weren’t integrated until my sixth grade year, much of what I could read came from the school’s library.

I loved library day. The thought of wandering among the rows and rows of books and finding a couple to take home and devour made my day. I couldn’t wait to see what I would discover, the things I might learn, or in a nod to Dr. Seuss, the places I might go.

During my second grade year, we’d moved to the Green Level community in Alamance County and attended all-Black schools in Pleasant Grove. I remember the librarian there and thought she was an angel. She’d suggest books I should read, often recommending that I might want to go beyond those set aside for my grade level. I think she sensed how much I loved to read.

Enter Heidi and Anne

Not sure when, but I discovered "Heidi" among that row of books. It was a chapter book allowing me to read until I was told it was time to stop, think over what I’d experienced and await when I could go back and continue the adventure.

I never actually read "The Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank.

Initially, my sixth grade teacher, who was from Australia, read snippets of the book to us every day during class. Anne Frank made that tumultuous year (the first year of integration) bearable. Nothing I was going through, I reasoned, was anywhere near the life that Anne and her family endured.

Heidi and Anne come to mind recently as I think about the damage being done by blowhards working to ban books in schools nationwide. The latest casualty is the poem youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman read at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“And, yes, we are far from polished, far from pristine, but that doesn’t mean we are striving to form a union that is perfect,” read Gorman in her spoken-word piece, penned just days after terrorists attempted to seize the Capitol and stop what had always been a peaceful transfer of power from one president to the other. “We are striving to forge our union with purpose. To compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters and conditions of man. And so we lift our gaze, not to what stands between us, but what stands before us. We close the divide because we know to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside. We lay down our arms so we can reach out our arms to one another.”

And yet, one, yes, one ignorant parent in South Florida complained that the poem preached hate and would cause confusion and indoctrinate students. The school system has since restricted the poem to middle-school students only. I call the parent ignorant because, in the complaint, she noted that Oprah was the poem’s author. If you didn’t get beyond the author line, you didn’t read the material.

Read the poem!

Additionally, nothing could be further from the truth if you actually read the poem.

But yet, one lone wolf caused an entire school system to ban the book. Wonder why one child murdered in a school doesn’t elicit the reaction to ban the gun. But that’s a column for another day.

Instead, “The Hill We Climb” joins the 874 other literary pieces banned this year, including my beloved “The Diary of a Young Girl.” Even “Charlotte’s Web” made the list, as some parents feel that only humans should speak. Wonder where that leaves “The Three Little Pigs”?

Others, they claim, illustrate stories of children inquisitive about their gender and sexual orientation, stories that examine any religion beyond Christianity, tomes that describe something other than “Leave It To Beaver” childhoods, or material that might make white children feel bad about themselves.

What’s ironic here is that young people don’t go to the library; they hold the library in their hands.

What I learned

The thing about reading about “Heidi” is that I never aspired to head to the Swiss Alps and yodel as I wandered around with a grumpy uncle, whom I called grandfather. Actually, Heidi is an orphan, sent to live with her eccentric uncle after her parents and grandmother die. He’s a bitter man who lives in seclusion and initially resents this 5-year-old child invading his space. But she wins him over.

And that’s what enticed me. Heidi is free-spirited. She doesn’t let her circumstances define or inhibit her. She is her authentic self no matter her outward condition.

The same with Anne Frank. In them, I saw possibility, I saw opportunity and I saw victory.

I would have loved having literary idols who looked like me. But the magnetism of good writing is that the message gets to the reader. We can’t let young readers miss opportunities to examine people, places, things and circumstances beyond their routine experiences.

The saving grace here, again, is that young people don’t go to the library; they hold the library in their hands. Banning them makes only them desire the elusive.

Still, the majority of us have to stand against book banning.

As Amanda Gorman put it:

We will not be turned around or interrupted by intimidation because we know our inaction and inertia will be the inheritance of the next generation.

Our blunders become their burdens.

But one thing is certain:

If we merge mercy with might, and might with right, then love becomes our legacy and change, our children’s birthright.