Robin Adams Cheeley: Friended: What happens when Facebook 'friends' meet in person?

A judge, a nonprofit business owner, a Democratic Party strategist, a real estate teacher, a small business owner and a writer — all strangers — walk into a local restaurant and sit together for dinner. There is no punchline.

At the invitation of District Court Judge Caroline Pemberton, all of us met at Print Works Bistro recently. None of us knew each other. We were Black and white women of various ages.

The common thread that wove us together was that we were Facebook friends with Pemberton. And beyond what we’ve posted on The Book, she didn’t know us either.

Pemberton said she was intrigued by some of her Facebook “friends” and wanted to meet some of them in person. She then pondered what might happen if she invited a group of her “friends” to come together. Would it work? Would it be a disaster?

Never one to sit idle, Pemberton, a judge and registered nurse, got to work. She selected a few “friends.” She sent us invitations through Facebook, of course, and asked us to join her for a “Night of Fun and Sisterhood.”

Facebook has gotten and earned a bad reputation. In fact, from its problems with spreading hate speech and disinformation to the negative psychological effects from comparing yourself to others and the jealousy and stress that come with that, Facebook has become a pariah.

But — and there is a but — during the isolation of the pandemic, Facebook was a lifesaver. Its total number of active users soared to 2.9 billion during the pandemic, as it was one way we stayed connected at a time when most in-person outlets were prohibited. We used Facebook to share emergency information. We used Facebook to “attend” religious services. We used Facebook to gather socially.

Pemberton said she uses Facebook when she thinks about her son’s death and the grief that still comes with that or when she is reminded of some of her physical limitations from The Wreck — she was hit by a car as she walked across a street in downtown Greensboro and broke her leg, arm and pelvis and had to relearn how to walk.

“What people do not know is that posting is my therapy — and may also be for others,” Pemberton posted last year. “When you are alone with your thoughts and hurting emotionally and physically, you feel the need to talk to someone, and sometimes it is hard to talk to those around you for fear of ‘burdening’ them, so I share my thoughts through posting. That was and is my catharsis. Sometimes just sharing and getting a positive feedback makes the difference between getting up or laying in bed all day with the curtains drawn.”

First to arrive

To be honest, I was antsy about the invitation but too snoopy not to go. Besides, I needed to put on something other than yoga pants and I yearned to wear lipstick.

I was the first guest to arrive. Pemberton and I recognized each other from our Facebook pictures. Unlike most social media users, we hadn’t used filters or Photoshop.

From that point on, I sat at the table and looked toward the door like a person on a blind date; every person coming our way made me momentarily pause and wonder if this could be another member of our party.

As our numbers grew, each new guest introduced herself, and picking up where we left off, we went back to talking — sometimes as a large group and sometimes in smaller side conversations — accepting the newcomer with ease.

Never, and I mean never, was there a quiet moment or pregnant pause so common when strangers meet. We all talked as if we’d known each other for years. But then again, none of us are shy about telling our story. We do it regularly on Facebook.

The nonprofit business owner talked about why she wants to help young Black and Hispanic males find an alternative to the streets.

The small business owner shared the story of her COVID-19 recovery. She has lupus, and because she’s immunocompromised, she couldn’t take the vaccine.

The real estate teacher talked about learning to use Zoom so she could continue her livelihood.

And the Democratic Party strategist shared the trials of trying to find a primary care doctor and high health care costs.

We talked for more than two hours about everything. It was interesting. It was engaging. It was a needed balm for souls suffering from pandemic isolation.

But not all of the conversation was polite, Southern dinner talk. We pushed back at one another when the dinner chatter veered toward conspiracy theories. We differed over the meaning of various scriptures in the Book of Revelation. We wouldn’t allow each other to make blanket statements without providing some context to support her claim.

But then again, we didn’t have any reason to nod and accept what was said. We didn’t know each other and may never see each other again, so there was no pretense. We didn’t need to protect feelings or fear losing a friend or companion.

Food for thought

The movie “Pay It Forward” told the story of a young student encouraged by his social studies teacher to make a difference in the world. His effort sets into motion a national movement to do a good deed for others expecting nothing in return.

As those things that separate us seem to expand, maybe Caroline Chats is a start. A chance to meet and talk candidly and share food as we get to know each other.

Thank you, Judge Pemberton, for introducing me to Hope, Jane, Sandra and Lora. Now, I have four new Facebook friends. And this time, they really are friends.