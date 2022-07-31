Robin Adams Cheeley: From J.R. to Jan. 6, must-see TV

Like much of the world, I spent the summer and early fall of 1980 pondering the question, “Who shot J.R.?”

The March 21, 1980, “Dallas” episode, titled “A House Divided,” left us wondering which of the various and sundry characters had shot the power-hungry, double-dealing, womanizing J.R. Ewing.

Was it his wife Sue Ellen, whom he’d committed to an insane asylum to take custody of their only child?

Was it his brother Bobby, whom J.R. often belittled and ridiculed?

Was it Dusty Farlow, Sue Ellen’s lover?

Was it even his own mother and father, who had issues with their elder son and how he ran the family business by double-crossing friends, cheating family and bringing them time and again to the brink of financial and moral ruin?

It took eight months before we got the answer. But that didn’t suppress the oddsmakers, muzzle the marketing media frenzy or even stifle the Republicans who claimed during the 1980 presidential campaign that a Democrat must have pulled the trigger.

Who shot democracy?

Years later, and here I sit, one of the 17.7 million people who watched the second Jan. 6 committee prime-time hearing and listened as co-chair Liz Cheney left us hanging.

“Let me assure every one of you this: Our committee understands the gravity of this moment,” Cheney looked in the camera and told us on a hot Thursday night. “We have much work to do. We will see you all in September.”

So we wait.

But for me and obviously many others, based on the Nielsen numbers, this means that when the hearings resume, there will be, in the words of Earth, Wind and Fire, “Ba-dee-ya, dancin’ in September.”

I never thought I’d say this, but this congressional hearing has been must-see TV. I expected some tea to be spilled, but I hadn’t anticipated that Bill Barr might use such crass language, that Pence had refused to leave the Capitol with Secret Service, or that Trump spent hours in the dining room doing nothing to stop the siege, but at one point, threw a plate of fries, with ketchup, against the wall or that he attempted to wrestle the steering wheel of a limo from the Secret Service. Who knew?

Perhaps finding their voice or maybe giving in to a guilty conscience, new witnesses, said Cheney, are coming forward with more details of what not only led to the attack on the nation’s Capitol but was an attempt by a few to destroy democracy.

As we await the September hearing, there are lots of questions I want answered. Among them:

Will North Carolina’s latest Hall of Shamer, Mark Meadows, find his gonads and, as he did when he handed over thousands of emails to the Jan. 6 committee early on, tell the stories only he can tell? He knows Trump lost the election; heck, he and his wife were registered to vote in three states and that still didn’t help. And he knows part of his job as chief of staff was to speak facts to his boss.

What advice did former North Carolina Chief Justice Mark Martin, an informal Trump adviser and now dean of High Point University’s new law school, give Trump as they strategized how to overturn the election?

Will we hear from former Vice President Mike Pence? As information emerged that members of his Secret Service detail were sending messages to loved ones as what could be their final words, what was he thinking at that time?

Will we hear from Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who mounted a one-woman campaign to overturn a legitimate election? And what was she whispering in Clarence’s ear during the midnight hour?

Will we find the Secret Service text messages that supposedly were lost as they switched from one phone carrier to another? And will those people so upset with Hillary’s so-called lost emails suddenly find their voices and be equally upset about this loss of correspondence? What was said that they wanted to destroy and did Pence have a legitimate reason not to want to go with them as they tried to lead him from the Capitol?

Will Attorney General Merrick Garland and his Justice Department adjust their figurative legal briefs and get to work? He and his cadre of legal minds, armed with subpoena power, should have more than enough to charge somebody with something.

There is little I can do now except wait until the Dog Days of summer pass and the Jan 6. committee offers up new knowledge that gets us closer to knowing who did what and why and whether will they be punished.

It may take time, but we can’t afford not to know the truth.

Remember, the mystery of who shot J.R. wasn’t solved until the new season’s fourth episode.

We waited and watched then because we wanted the truth, even if this was fiction.

We wait and watch now for the same reasons. We want the truth. We want to know who masterminded this attempted coup and we need to ensure that this never happens again.