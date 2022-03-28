Robin Adams Cheeley: Getting in my two cents on the latest news

While much has been said and written about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and her confirmation hearing and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and his latest do-as-say-and-not-as-I-did antic, I must add my two cents to the mix. If not, I might feel the urge to walk onstage and slap somebody.

Lt. Gov. Robinson is a hustler and charlatan, doing whatever he can to stay on the public dole. His decade-old post about paying for the abortion of his then-girlfriend is probably close to who he really is — a Black man struggling, by hook or crook, to survive in America. I think much of what he is now saying and doing is designed to appease a rabid bunch willing to tolerate any foolishness under the guise of morality or upholding fundamental religious principles.

Before becoming the state’s highest Black elected official, he lost his furniture-manufacturing job, he says, because of NAFTA, filed for bankruptcy three times and had liens placed on him by the IRS.

After getting the kind of attention he got at a Greensboro City Council meeting where he talked about guns, he saw an opportunity to make money and has and is still taking advantage of a chance to get paid. He likes to bluster, needs the money, and the right can use him as their some-of-my-best-friends-are-Black card.

What he’s realized is that slick, loose talk raises him money. Durham-based INDY Week found that Robinson’s campaign donations rise after making outrageous statements. So, he gives the people what they crave.

The day after a video of him referencing transgenderism and homosexuality as "filth," he received the largest number of contributions up to that point, hauling in $48,256 in one day from 561 people.

So, he fulminates against Black elected officials, Black Democratic voters, LGBTQ people, the directors of the movie "Black Panther," President Joe Biden, Black Lives Matter, Jews, Muslims and anybody and anything that motivate his faithful to dig deep and donate. He knows where the money resides.

This is a job for him.

None of his campaign literature clearly explained what he does for a living. In fact, he saw his campaign treasury as his personal money and racked up lots of questionable spending that has yet to be explained.

Last year, a campaign finance watchdog group noted that Robinson’s campaign:

• Spent $2,840 at Lake Gaston Outfitters in Littleton, a store that specializes in sports gear, for “campaign clothes and accessories.” Who wears scuba gear or brings a fishing rod to campaign events?

• Withdrew $2,400 in cash from his campaign with no explanation. Under state law, you’re only allowed to withdraw $50 without a detailed description.

• Reimbursed his wife $4,500 for campaign clothes.

• Charged $186 worth of medical bills to the campaign.

Does he believe everything he says, or does he say it because he needs to keep a job and maintain the lifestyle, along with the $133,365 state paycheck he and his wife have grown comfortable with? Only he knows for sure. But as voters, you all can keep supporting him and elect him as governor in 2024 or tell him to get a real J-O-B.

Thank you, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, for coming to the rescue of Judge Jackson as she finished three days of grueling by Senate Republicans. I wish you could have directed those words to some of your colleagues, particularly Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn and Lindsey Graham. These gentlemen and gentlewoman needed a good talking to.

When Sen. Blackburn, R-Tenn., asked Jackson to “provide a definition for the word 'woman'?” I knew we’d long since strayed from the advise and consent required of Congress when the president nominates a Supreme Court candidate.

Her question and many of those from her Republican colleagues had more to do with pandering to a right fearful of some unnamed bogeyman in the closet than determining Judge Brown Jackson’s qualifications for the court. After all, she hadn’t been accused of sexual assault or had the distinction of being the least qualified nominee in the past 30 years.

Judge Jackson got to where she is because she can and has done the hard work. She knows what it’s like to be a Black woman questioned by white men who think you’re there because you’re a Black woman who fills some non-existent quota; and by Black men who think you’ve taken something from them and white women who swear you don’t understand the nuisances of being a woman. She’s old enough and has enough melanin in her skin to know she’s had to work twice as hard.

But Sen. Booker, I understand why you may have taken that approach. Had you gone after the real culprits, you would be seen as violent and the aggressor. Your words and image would have been the fodder feeding the right-wing media. It’s a shame this was your only option.

But unless something drastic happens, Judge Jackson is about to become the first Black woman Supreme Court justice. And while that won’t erase the pain she’s had to endure, it seems a just reward.