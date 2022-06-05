Robin Adams Cheeley: Happy birthday to me: Here's what I want ...

June is my birthday month. And weeks before, as sure as the NRA will claim the killer in any mass shooting has a mental illness, my husband will ask, repeatedly, what I want for my birthday.

But at this big age, 64, I’ve long since stopped creating lists of material wishes. For one thing, most of the stuff I want I get for myself. And I have way too many Amazon boxes to prove it. Second, ’Rona anxiety keeps me inside most of the time, so I’ve got nowhere to go and no reason to get dressed. And third, I’m actually trying to pare down my stuff.

But he keeps asking, so ...

Here’s what I want:

I want to never hear another child on a 911 call asking the dispatcher to send police because he or she is hiding in a classroom from a killer with a semi-automatic gun. Instead, I want children to go to school to learn, explore, develop relationships and not worry about being killed.

I never want to see another president stand in a Black church and feel compelled to sing “Amazing Grace” because no other words of consolation come to mind. (But how else do you comfort those mourning friends and family killed at a Wednesday night prayer meeting or during a Saturday afternoon stopover in the grocery store simply because of the melanin in their skin?)

I want to go to the movies, to church, to eat out, to a shopping mall without worrying about being killed, catching COVID-19 or being given the side eye by people who don’t think I belong here.

I want young people to enjoy reading books about all kinds of people, places and situations, not so they can mimic what they see, but so they will know that the world is broader than the spaces where they live and breathe.

I want those who’ve been elected to make decisions that move us forward collectively and to stop being beholden to special interests with selfish intentions.

I want Christians who profess they want to be like Christ ... to be like Christ. I want them to love without regard to what people look like, where they come from, their bank account balances and whom they’ve selected to love.

I want those people who feel entitled to their rights to understand that the rest of us have rights as well. Your right to your religious zealotry doesn’t outweigh my right to control what happens to my body.

I want those who claim they are “pro-life” to extend that protection beyond the fertilized egg and support programs that provide safe food and water, decent wages, quality housing, health care and education for the already-living.

I want those who intentionally mislead others and who are preaching hate, sympathizing with racists and preying on those unwilling to accept changing demographics to be outed, shamed and silenced.

I want those who are so willing to believe the unbelievable to get some discernment. No, there’s no meat being grown in a “peach-tree” dish or any grand plan to replace white people.

I want girls, especially Black and brown girls, to pursue careers in the sciences and to be paid on par with men doing the same work at the same companies.

I want Black women to be judged for who they are, not for the color of their skin, the coil of their hair or the roundness of their backsides.

I want the media analytics that alert me when it’s time to buy a new tube of toothpaste or another item based on a recent purchase to alert authorities when people buy excessive amounts of ammunition, search how to create a bomb, or purchase a silencer or bump stock for their guns.

I want mass shootings in the U.S. to become as rare as they are in the rest of the world.

I want people to understand that everybody who is mean, evil and spiteful isn’t necessarily mentally ill and that those who are mentally ill aren’t necessarily mean, evil and spiteful. And I want both groups to get the help and support they need so they aren’t a danger to themselves or us.

I want to vote without being shifted around like a checker in a politically gerrymandered district created to support an incumbent and I want my vote to truly count.

I want those of us who are tired from the weight of all that’s happening around us to hold on to our hope. To hold on to the belief that things can and will be better and that right will win, truth will prevail and chaos will cease. I want us not to grow weary of doing good.

And, since this is my birthday list, feel free to make any of my wishes come true.

News & Record columnist Robin Adams Cheeley is a freelance writer who can be reached at WriteRight4You@gmail.com.