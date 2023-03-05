Karma just took a big ol’ bite out of Michael Logan’s argument for why his previous actions shouldn’t deter him from being appointed to the Guilford County Board of Education, and he’s oblivious to the fact that it has.

Unless you’ve had a heatstroke from this year’s spring-like weather, you may have missed the headlines involving Logan, a local high school automotive teacher, and the Board of Education.

Republicans in District 3 have recommended Logan to replace a vacancy on the board. But the board, after three different votes, has refused to seat him, in part, based on his previous social media activity.

Among his actions, on a video he shared of a homeowner grabbing a shotgun to confront a thief, he responded, “An assault shotgun at work gotta love it.”

An assault weapon is a semiautomatic rifle with a large-capacity magazine that is generally used on the battlefield but also used by those intending mass casualties in public places, like schools. Is this what Logan thinks a homeowner needs to protect his property? As a teacher, he of all people ought to know how much damage this kind of weapon has caused.

Then there’s the post about protesters who were pepper-sprayed at the University of California at Davis. Logan wrote, “Should have used a bigger can of spray. Spray ’em all and let the parents sort ’em out.”

The concept of freedom to peaceably assemble and those other First Amendment rights that he wants to enjoy be damned, I guess he must have thought.

Logan also shared and liked the comment, “Derek Chauvin immediately stood and calmly placed his hands behind his back yesterday. Imagine where we’d be had George Floyd done the same.”

It seems he is referencing how Chauvin, convicted of killing Floyd, responded when he was remanded into custody after being found guilty of murder. Much of the criticism of Floyd and other Black men and women killed by the police is that, if they had complied with police requests, forgetting that they have rights, they would be alive, essentially making the victims responsible for their demise.

Logan is reported to have said recently that he liked and shared the Chauvin comment in 2021, re-shared it in 2022 when it showed up in his memory feed and will probably like it again if it shows up in his memory feed this year.

His rationale, he is quoted in this newspaper as saying, is that “how people handle themselves in bad situations has a huge impact on the outcome.” Bingo.

Dear Mr. Logan: You handled yourself badly in these situations and as a result, you’ve gotten into a pissing match with the Democratic members of the Board of Education. You did this to yourself. The board is not out to get you; you got you. You got what you worked for. You wrote a check that the rest of you will have to cash.

As an educator helping mold and shape the minds and thoughts of all types of young people, you should have known better. Part of education is helping people understand that you are responsible for your actions.

Yes, you’re free to think, say and do whatever you like, but you may also be held liable for your thoughts, words and actions. Would you expect a student who didn’t study for one of your tests to accept the fact that he or she failed and must do better the next time? If so, it would be best if you accepted your actions and the consequences that result.

Yes, there is free speech, but there is no freedom from the consequences of your actions.

What I’ve seen and now heard from you are not the actions, thoughts or words I expect from those charged with setting the policy to operate this school system. In fact, they aren’t the actions, thoughts or deeds I expect from a person hired to teach young people. Even if you’re teaching them how to build or repair a vehicle.

Had you recently said, even if you didn’t mean it, that in hindsight, you might rethink your actions, I may have been tempted to give you a pass. Who among us hasn’t done something on social media we might regret? But you continued to believe that your actions, as shortsighted, bigoted and narrow-minded as they are, were correct.

Again, this isn’t the behavior you’d expect of your students. And as a taxpayer and a voter in this county, it’s not the behavior I’d expect of those we pay and those I help elect.

I know that the local Republican Party is coming to your defense and that one of our elected officials is attempting to clarify the rules, so the board will have to seat you. But I grew up learning that two wrongs don’t make a right.

You, Mr. Logan, are at the center of this firestorm, and you, Mr. Logan, should step back and away from your quest to be appointed a Board of Education member. You’ve indicated you intend to run for the District 3 seat in 2024, and I suggest you follow that path and allow all of the district’s voters to decide your fate — not a select few, obviously intent on a political firestorm.

In addition to your social media activity, you’ve made it no secret that you are part of Take Back Our Schools. This conservative-leaning group was focused on firing the former superintendent and on creating confusion by waging a culture war designed to distract staff and administrators from educating young people.

With a new superintendent and work needed to help erase the pandemic learning loss, we don’t have time for your shiggity. After all, there’s a price to pay for poor behavior. Time to pay up.