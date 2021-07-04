Robin Adams Cheeley: Hitting the right notes: A few choice words for a few folks

In the words of Julia Sugarbaker, sometimes you need to send a “big note.”

Instead of being hasty, you need to prudently craft the message and put it in writing. Lately, there are a few things that have moved me to jot down my thoughts. But getting the words to the person on time is a little more difficult, thanks to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

And this isn’t just something I made up. An online tool on The Washington Post’s website allows you to put in your ZIP code and determine how your mail delivery has changed under DeJoy’s so-called efforts to save money. For example, I’m going from 90% of my mail being delivered in two to three days to 79% delivered in that same time frame. As such, I’m using this medium to share my concerns.

Dear N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein: Your website says you put the people of North Carolina first. If this is true, then you’ve got to do something about these robocalls.

Yes, I’m still one of the few with a home phone, so I allow most of these nuisance calls to go straight to voicemail. But when the phone announces that a call is coming from a name I know, I’ll pick up only to find out the person on the other end warns me I only have a few more days to buy an extended car warranty before it’s too late.