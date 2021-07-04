Robin Adams Cheeley: Hitting the right notes: A few choice words for a few folks

In the words of Julia Sugarbaker, sometimes you need to send a “big note.”
Instead of being hasty, you need to prudently craft the message and put it in writing. Lately, there are a few things that have moved me to jot down my thoughts. But getting the words to the person on time is a little more difficult, thanks to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
And this isn’t just something I made up. An online tool on The Washington Post’s website allows you to put in your ZIP code and determine how your mail delivery has changed under DeJoy’s so-called efforts to save money. For example, I’m going from 90% of my mail being delivered in two to three days to 79% delivered in that same time frame. As such, I’m using this medium to share my concerns.
Dear N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein: Your website says you put the people of North Carolina first. If this is true, then you’ve got to do something about these robocalls.
Yes, I’m still one of the few with a home phone, so I allow most of these nuisance calls to go straight to voicemail. But when the phone announces that a call is coming from a name I know, I’ll pick up only to find out the person on the other end warns me I only have a few more days to buy an extended car warranty before it’s too late.
If only that were true. These people call every day, four or five times a day. But this spoofing — using names and numbers of those you know — seems criminal. A friend mentioned her caller ID noted a call from Duke Medical Center to only find it was a spoofer.
In 2019 and 2020, you took the lead in helping stop robocalls, but in this game of whack-a-mole, the culprits are at it again.
Approximately 4.4 billion robocalls were made in April, according to a May Consumer Reports article, and they say that’s down 10.3%. But it’s still annoying. It’s frustrating. And I’ve had enough. I need you to take additional action.
Dear UNC-Chapel Hill Hussman School of Journalism and Media: I know you’ve had a rough couple of weeks with the foolishness caused by a few members of the UNC Board of Governors who are upset that you might give tenure to a professor who’s written some things they disagree with. Imagine that.
But in addition to teaching journalism, you’re teaching crisis communication to the next group of professionals, and you’ve done a lousy job.
The first rule of crisis communication is to tell your story. And you’ve done anything but that. For months this story has grabbed the headlines, each week bringing a new detail that give the story further life.
How can you teach students best practices in crisis communication when you can’t follow your own teachings? This is another example of doing as I say and not as I do. You’ve got to get this story under control; otherwise, you’re becoming a case study for how not to contain a crisis.
Dear Opponents of Critical Race Theory (CRT): STOP. Most of you have no idea what you are opposing. You’re being fed information from your usual dubious sources, and they are shortchanging you. If asked to expand on CRT, you’d draw a blank in the same way as those who thought there was a difference between Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act.
CRT, according to an article in the American Bar Association Journal recognizes that:
Race is not biological but is a product of social thought.
Racism is a normal feature of society and is embedded within systems and institutions.
Racism is not confined to a few “bad apples.” Instead, it’s codified into law, embedded in the structure and woven into public policy.
Racism transcends Black/white and encompasses the experiences of other people of color, including Latinx Americans, Native Americans and Asian Americans.
CRT, which was started to examine how laws and systems promote inequality, sometimes unknowingly, is not a class, it is not diversity training and it’s not designed to make white people feel bad about being white.
At CRT’s core is teaching “truths” about American’s founding. It’s not CRT that has you so upset. You want to protect the lies you’ve perpetuated over the years.
If history had time to teach me that George Washington never told a lie, that Columbus discovered America and that the Civil War was about states’ rights, then there should have been time to share the horrors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Black leaders beyond George Washington Carver and Martin Luther King Jr. and the central role slavery played in the South’s economic structure.
Do a little reading or investigation for yourself before you start attacking public school teachers and superintendents about something that is foreign to you.
And my last “big note” is to my school board representative, Bettye Jenkins: We’ve never met, Mrs. Jenkins, but you ran pretty much as the anti-Byron Gladden. While he recorded several votes that the establishment considered against Superintendent Sharon Contreras, you were supported because they wanted an assured fifth vote. They didn’t see Gladden’s votes as against an issue but as against Contreras.
Initially, you sided with the majority against giving the superintendent the ability to approve specific contracts without prior board approval. Twenty-four hours later, you changed your vote, you say, after having a conversation with the district’s chief financial and operations officer. You were “not equipped with all the information,” you’ve been quoted as saying.
Excuse me if I don’t believe you. Your job is to vote on issues and have the information you need before casting a vote. On this issue, you fail.