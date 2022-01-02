Robin Adams Cheeley: I’m sorry that my words hurt

I’m sorry. This is more than just an apology, and I am sincerely sorry.

Last year, weeks after the announcement that there was finally a COVID-19 vaccine, I wrote a column questioning whether I was ready to roll up my sleeves and get the shot.

I didn’t question the science or the experts. I asked questions because the vaccine’s development had been portrayed as a race to see who could be first and I wasn’t a girl who runs.

I was concerned that the government has shown that it often does not work in the best interest of Black and brown people. We’ve been used before, and for many of us, particularly Black women, the health care system still doesn’t take us seriously. But that’s another column.

I was concerned that the process to develop and approve the vaccine had been politicized.