Robin Adams Cheeley: It’s time for a New Year’s exorcism

Welcome, 2023. Well, before too many days into the new year, we still need to leave a few things behind. My grandmother believed in packing away all of her Christmas decorations before Jan. 1 because she didn’t want to take last year’s issues and concerns into the new year. Mostly, I still follow that sage advice, so here’s my list of things we need to oust before too many more days.

Stop disrespecting public school teachers. The pandemic was an illustration that children need to be in school with trained educators at the helm. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, 9-year-olds lost ground in math and scores in reading fell by the largest margin in more than 30 years. Black students lost 13 points, compared to the five points lost by white students, further widening the learning gap.

Before the pandemic forced schools to close and pushed all learning online, many parents naively believed that, given the opportunity, they could teach their children better than the schools, and that if you eliminated the social and peer pressures of school, their children would develop into the well-mannered and well-behaved geniuses they were destined to become.

Instead, during the pandemic the children, for the most part, faltered. Additionally, cases of hyperactivity, depression and isolation increased, and even when schools reopened, the number of fights increased partly because relationships that normally would have shifted and matured didn’t have the opportunity to progress. I know this might be an oversimplification, but children need face-to-face instruction with trained educators. Stop thinking you could do better. You had your chance. See how that worked.

Support the teachers. Support the work they are doing. Support the teaching tools and materials they’ve selected. And yes, that means the books they’ve asked them to read. Do your part and provide your students the encouragement, resources and tools that only parents can provide, but know your limits.

I said public school teachers because it seems that private school teachers are in a different category. They are viewed as doing God’s work, while public school teachers are Beelzebub’s bootlickers.

Stop voting for parties and consider the candidates. How else can you explain the fact that Herschel Walker was almost elected or that George Santos, who lied about his family heritage, educational preparation, work history and philanthropic record, was elected to the U.S. House from New York? Because both represented a party, the choice to support them was a vote for the party and not the person.

That’s not to say that members of the other party don’t do the same thing, but these were such obvious examples.

After questions driven by New York Times reporters, Santos admitted to “embellishing” his resume. Did he embellish or lie? He even embellished his explanation. If you consider Walker beyond his football record, you must look at all his lies. Walker lied about funding abortions while saying he opposes abortions, his educational background, the number of children he’d fathered, the charities he supports, being a cop, running a large upholstery business and that his mother was a Native American. Despite all this, he ran neck and neck with the Democratic incumbent, a Baptist minister.

The only way to explain Walker and Santos and so many others who aren’t prepared for the offices they are seeking is that people are supporting a party. Look where that got us. The tide seems to be shifting, but this blind loyalty has to cease.

Stop mindlessly following the leader. Many of those who terrorized the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, said they came to Washington, D.C., at the urging of the former president and his minions or that they attacked police, broke down barricades and windows and sought to stop official business because they were following somebody else. Where are the people who said, “I did this on my own,” or “I came to D.C. because that’s what I wanted to do.” Not that this would excuse their behavior, but it would show they were independent thinkers.

My husband habitually tells our daughters to “think for yourself.” Not that he’s always followed that advice, but because he hasn’t and knows the consequences. We all do.

Thinking for yourself requires reading materials you don’t always agree with. It requires you to watch TV, listen to radio or podcasts, scroll through social media or have conversations outside your norm. It may not change your mind, but it will force you to support your thinking with facts beyond what you heard or were told in the barbershop, beauty salon or by Sean Hannity.

I always think about the number of people opposed to Obamacare but supported the Affordable Care Act. They are the same thing, but one was demonized because they didn’t like the president it was named after.

Be better than that. Make your own choices and decisions and be willing to support them when the time comes. Otherwise, you’re being controlled by a puppet master.

My grandmother also served black-eyed peas, pork, greens and fresh coconut cake — the traditional New Year’s foods — and made sure she didn’t do laundry on New Year’s Day — she didn’t want to wash away her blessings. Gotta go. I’ve still got work to do.