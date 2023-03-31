With few exceptions, COVID-19 disrupted most learning and stunted student growth in all subjects and all grades, especially math and science.

But worry not, our elected officials are passing laws and enacting legislation to erase the deficit and ensure that our students are educated.

Consider: The state House is debating House Bill 67, known also as the "Encourage Healthy NC Food in Schools" bill, requiring that 100% muscadine grape juice be made available in all public schools, colleges and universities.

You read that right. A bill about muscadine juice.

If the bill passes, the sweet nectar from this thick, tough-skinned grape, often referred to as an inferior imposter, must be offered during lunch and in vending machines.

This bill, said its sponsor Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, would support the state’s farmers since muscadine grapes are primarily grown in the eastern part of the state.

“I want you to remember just one thing: We don’t grow oranges in North Carolina. We grow grapes, and that is what will help our growers and producers,” said Howard, who has sponsored this bill previously.

But, I ask, is there any research that drinking said juice will help Jim, James, Paul and Tyrone read at grade level?

The juice ain’t worth the squeeze, you say? Well, it has company.

Squash indoctrination!

Consider that the House and Senate continue to file and debate bills to limit how teachers can teach or discuss race, gender, sexuality and the dreaded Critical Race Theory.

House Bill 187 would require school districts to give a 30-day notice to parents and the state Department of Public Instruction if teachers or invited guests plan to discuss any of these topics with students or if they have written about any of the proposed list of no-nos.

Supporters say this won’t change how history is being taught but will eliminate indoctrination and making white children feel bad.

But how can you accomplish one without the other?

And I wonder if it won’t continue to scare teachers from the classroom. A February Department of Public Instruction report noted the number of teaching vacancies was up 50% over the previous year, requiring school districts to use yeoman tactics to fill classrooms.

If a state law alone won’t squash indoctrination, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, who chairs the House Education and Workforce Committee, is pushing through a federal Parents Bill of Rights giving parents and legal guardians access to the school curricula, library books and other teaching materials and mandating a set number of parent-teacher meetings.

The thing is, none of these materials are secret as most educators post classroom syllabi online. On the other hand, schools, especially after elementary school, are always looking for creative ways to get parents to attend parent/teacher conferences and PTA meetings. So that part I can buy. But not the rest.

Trade schooling

Back in the state House, HB 282 will require state agencies and departments to study how to get more students into trades like plumbing and electrical work.

After all, said Rep. Matthew Winslow, the bill’s primary sponsor, students in foster care would benefit from learning these skills.

“By the age of 15, most kids in foster care are pretty much adults,” Winslow said. “They know how to do things on their own and now they are just trying to get to a point where they graduate. I would much rather give them an option where they can go someplace, go to school for the 11th and 12th grade and have an option for a program in the trade school area.”

As a person who’s had to wait days for an electrician or a carpenter, I support making these skilled trades viable options. But not just for foster children. Should whether your birth parents are present determine who should become a brick mason and who should go to college? Haven’t we had this discussion before?

Vaxx attack

Under a bill lauded by Guilford County's Rep. Jon Hardister, public schools, local governments and the state’s higher education systems couldn’t require students or workers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Getting a COVID-19 shot should be up to the individual, said Hardister, who had a COVID-19 vaccine. Forcing people to take a vaccine that was fast-tracked and rushed to the marketplace as the result of a worldwide crisis is just wrong, Hardister feels.

I guess if the vaccine would have taken a half-a-dozen years while millions more died while waiting, maybe Hardister might not oppose the vaccine.

Career paths

Another Senate committee is looking at SB 193 which would require all middle and high school students in public schools to complete a career development plan.

This bill, said primary sponsor Sen. Amy Galey, R-Alamance, should encourage young people to think about their futures. Yes, but ...

The future for a sixth grader is next week or next month. No middle or high schoolers, or for that matter, many of those of us 40, 50 and 60 years old, really know what we want to do for the rest of our lives.

And though the schools would be required to implement this new rule, no money has been included for staff and other resources to support the plan.

As the General Assembly continues to siphon funds from traditional public schools to pay for charter and private schools, to argue in court against funding low-wealth districts and to not listen to recommendations from educators, maybe we should all just sit back and enjoy a glass of muscadine juice.

Who needs reading, writin' and 'rithmetic? Cheers.