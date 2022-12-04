Robin Adams Cheeley: 'Live. Right now. Don’t think you have all the time in the world. '

Mrs. Earlene Dennis (that’s right, I said “Mrs.” because a Southern momma raised me to respect my elders) sat recently in front of the county commissioners surrounded by members of her sorority and friends.

During its Nov. 17 meeting, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners recognized Mrs. Dennis for her 102 years of living. The resolution mentioned her having taught in the High Point and Guilford County schools for 40 years, mainly in the fifth and sixth grades.

It pointed out that she was a Diamond Life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and a member of the Winston-Salem State University Heritage Society, which honors alumni who have established an endowed fund or included WSSU in their estate plans. She graduated from what was then Winston-Salem Teachers College at 19 and went on to get a master’s degree from Columbia University and a reading certificate from the University of Colorado.

It shared her love for travel, traversing the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia. And it was noted that she was a founding member of Greater First Baptist Church in High Point, where she remains a missionary and a choir member.

When the time came for Mrs. Dennis to respond, she did as asked. She’s that kind of Southern, genteel woman who, with a smile and without ever raising her voice, can show you the front door and the way out of her life without using a four-letter word.

Without written notes and without stumbling over her thoughts, she thanked the commissioners for their recognition. Actually, she seemed stunned that the group charged with setting policy for the state’s third-most populous county would take the time to recognize her.

“I didn’t know they did things like that,” she said recently. “I hadn’t prepared anything because I didn’t think there was a reason to honor me.”

At 102 years old, there is indeed for Mrs. Earlene Dennis to be honored.

The people working at the Chesapeake, Va., Walmart last week, or those University of Virginia students, or the residents of a Raleigh neighborhood going about their afternoon routine, or the patrons in Club Q in Colorado Springs or the students at the University of Idaho might all beg to differ.

Their lives were cut short, it seems, through no transgression or peccadillo of their doing.

Then there are the thousands of young people who die from gun violence every year, as firearms have become the leading cause of death for Americans ages 1 to 17.

Not to mention the 1.09 million U.S. residents who died from COVID-19, while those in charge argued about wearing masks and self-imposed isolation and whether taking a vaccine or drinking bleach and sitting in the sun might be a solution.

Yes, every day, some days more than others, we are reminded that life is short. And when you have the privilege, as Mrs. Dennis calls it, to live a long life, all of us should take the time to stop and pause and celebrate those who do.

Earlier this week, Mrs. Dennis, who still lives independently, took a few minutes to talk about her longevity. What, I asked, would she tell her 20-year-old self?

“Live,” she said without hesitating. “Right now. Don’t waste time in your 20s thinking you have all the time in the world. You don’t. If you’re not careful, time will pass you by, and you are still in the same spot.

“The time to work on your life is now.”

She continued, “You may not know at 20 all that you want to do but get started. Don’t waste another minute. Get into it.”

Mrs. Dennis scoffs at the notion that there is a secret to longevity. Do the right thing, she says, take care of yourself and be good to others. These, she insisted, are the lessons all of us know and can practice.

“I’d like to think I used my time to do the right thing,” she said. “All of it may not have been used wisely, but I tried to do what God would have wanted from me. Everybody doesn’t get this privilege, so I consider all these years a blessing.”

“Like anybody,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “I would like to have a long life.” But he said in another speech that it’s not the longevity of life that makes the difference; it’s the quality of the life lived.

Then there are the people like Mrs. Earlene Dennis, who is an example that you can have both quality and longevity.

And that, Mrs. Dennis, is reason enough to celebrate you. Hear, hear!