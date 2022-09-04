Robin Adams Cheeley: Memories of that first day of school

And there it was. Back again. The phhsst sound of the compressed air braking system on the school bus lulled me from a slumber I should have arisen from 30 minutes earlier.

I heard the car engines hum as they idled behind and in front of the bus while the students crossed the street and boarded for the first day of the new school year. It’s been a couple of generations since I first got on a bus headed to school, but that sound transported me into the head of a of a 6-year-old with new paper and pencil, eager to collect Blue Horse Heads and get a free prize.

I was the oldest child and the first to go to school. Mrs. Davis, my first grade teacher who’d also taught both of my parents, had sent the primary reader home months earlier for me to get a head start since there was no Headstart or More at Four program. And my aunt, who was eight years older, felt it her duty to teach me to read.

So, I went to first grade, having already read “My Little Red Story Book.” Over the summer, I’d met Dick and Jane and saw Spot run. While the rest of the class focused on the first reader, I went ahead to the blue and green books in the series.

My major fear in first grade was that I might go blind. I’m not sure who told me so, but I feared that if I accidentally went into the boys’ bathroom, side-by-side with the girls’, I might lose my eyesight. I shuddered at that thought, but I wondered what was in that room that would compel me to a life without light.

My other memories of first grade are sparse, as are those from other elementary school years. I remember having to stand before the class in third grade and recite my times tables. Mrs. Hazel didn’t suffer fools. If you missed one answer, you started over. Her plan was that we would all be able to go from our ones to the 12s without any errors.

It wasn’t until sixth grade, when schools were integrated in Alamance County, where we lived then, that my memories are more vivid.

My sixth grade teacher was from Australia and every day read portions of “The Diary of a Young Girl,” also known as “The Diary of Anne Frank.” The story of Anne Frank and her family hiding in an old office annex to escape Hitler’s atrocities and even death drew me in. I’m not sure if it was the teacher’s Aussie accent, being read to, the story itself, or all of the former that hooked me. This tome that enchanted me is now banned in some school districts. It seems that parents and some lawmakers shutter at Anne’s thoughts about becoming a woman.

For about 50 minutes every day, I forgot the chaos of integration and the fact that for the first time, I was sitting next to a white person in the class and instead focused on another time and place, watching 13-year-old Anne and her family as they tried to survive and avoid being discovered.

As the bus pulled off, I shook myself awake and wondered what memories these young people might have of their school days.

Will they remember missing almost two years of in-person learning and having to wear a mask and all of the commotion over that?

Will they remember the angst of teachers afraid to teach for fear of sharing a new idea, opening minds to other opportunities or helping young people form thoughts and opinions outside of those their parents have?

Will they remember classrooms physically falling apart because those charged with allocating funds have shunned their responsibility to provide a quality education in a safe and secure environment?

Will they have thoughts of their first walk-through body scanners because the gun lobby has used its fortunes in such a way that lawmakers would rather fortify the schools like prisons than pass sensible gun legislation?

I know things have changed. I’m not waxing nostalgic or pining for the good ol’ days. My school days and what young people are dealing with now are poles apart. My fear of blindness pales compared to the fears these young people have of losing their lives.

But other changes have been for the better.

We don’t read about Dick and Jane anymore because they don’t have friends named Juan or Jaquan. And as for learning the times tables, we were just memorizing facts. But, I admit, I generally kept my hands behind me and used my fingers to figure out the next answer.

But what remains constant for all of us is that school is a place where every child, no matter what he, she or they look like, where they call home, what language they speak or how much money their parents have, can have the opportunity to learn, explore and master a variety of subjects — common and rare.

So instead of comparing and contrasting, let’s pray for a safe school year for all. Let’s pray that students won’t have to worry that the quiet student might be a killer, that the bus stop is a haven for child abductors or that something they post or see on social media might harm them.

I pray that teachers and other school administrators will be respected, relevant, resilient, razor-sharp, resourceful risk takers who will reassure, reinforce, renew, rejuvenate and restore young minds.

And that the rest of us will provide the support they need.

Class is in session.