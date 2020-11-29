Robin Adams Cheeley: Nickel bag: Prohibition or legalization?

I raced to the nearest grocery store looking for turkey stuffing but came back with the stuffing and a contact.
Not as in a new friend or business opportunity, but the euphoria you get from being in the midst of those smoking reefer — at least, that’s what they called it in my day. I attended college in the late 1970s and early '80s, so I know what marijuana smells like. And unlike Bill Clinton, I once smoked and inhaled. And I’m not alone.
Any police officer perusing the same aisles I walked might have been inclined to arrest the culprits.
Well, maybe not anymore.
The state’s Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice recently recommended that the state decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana — less than one-half ounce — and consider legalizing, cultivating and selling cannabis.
The Task Force, appointed earlier this year by Gov. Roy Cooper and chaired by Attorney General Josh Stein and state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, made these recommendations with the hope of reducing the racial disparity in the criminal justice system.
“You cannot talk about improving equity in our criminal justice system without talking about marijuana,” said Stein. “White and Black North Carolinians use marijuana at similar rates, yet Black people are disproportionately arrested and sentenced.”
Based on data that the Task Force considered, 63% of the state’s more than 10,000 convictions for simple possession of marijuana last year were for people of color, a group that makes up only 30% of the state’s population.
Besides, Stein added, it’s about time the state “started having real conversations about a safe, measured, public health approach to potentially legalizing marijuana.”
In May, Virginia Gov. Ralph “I-Deny-I-Was-Ever-in-Blackface” Northam put his signature on a bill decriminalizing simple possession, a measure he campaigned on, and recently signaled that he would consider legalization.
To avoid encouraging the same folks who once drove to Virginia for lottery tickets to cross the border for marijuana, North Carolina may move forward as well.
Such a measure might help the state economically. A study from Money Geek, for instance, found that North Carolina spends $520 per person, or $5.4 billion annually, on law enforcement. While all of that isn’t on policing simple marijuana possession, it takes up a portion that could be used otherwise.
As of Sept. 30, 18,732 North Carolinians were incarcerated or under community supervision for non-trafficking drug charges. The state spends an average of $37,712 annually on each inmate and $1,874 a day to supervise parolees or probationers, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Add another $18.50 per inmate per day if that inmate needs drug treatment and $117 per day per person if the person needs community supervision.
By comparison, the state spends an average of $10,632 per year for students in public school. So, we are clear, that’s $37,712 for inmates and $10,632 for students. There is something wrong with this picture.
And that’s only a portion of the economic benefit the state could reap. Of the approximately 15 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized marijuana, most have been able to generate funds from marijuana sales and created additional jobs. Colorado’s gross domestic product increased by 4.4% in 2015, just one year after legalization. The state, the nation’s first to legalize marijuana, also has also seen increases in tourism.
Nearly 100 years ago, according to a recent article in Forbes, states ended prohibition as one way to recover from the Great Depression. Might marijuana legalization help to rescue us from the economic devastation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic?
Recreational use of marijuana was thought to have been brought to the U.S. in the early 20th century by Mexican immigrants, according to a Feb. 25 article on ThoughtCo.com, and thus demonized by fears of those same Mexican immigrants.
But not everybody agrees that marijuana legalization is a godsend. Some point to increased costs for education and rehabilitation, decreases in productivity, surging youth drug use and abuse, and the belief that marijuana is a gateway drug that will lead to other, more harmful and addictive drug use.
We also remember we were told that a legalized lottery would increase funds for school spending and yet, where is that money?
Should North Carolina be the next state to replace prohibition with taxation and legalization? I can’t say, but I do know that, like everything else, law enforcement of marijuana has historically targeted minorities. As a result, a disproportionate number of the state’s Black residents have criminal records that lead to reduced job opportunities, jail and prison time, and excessive court fines, bail costs and fees.
If you’re not going to legalize it, then at least treat all pot smokers the same.
