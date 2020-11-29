Robin Adams Cheeley: Nickel bag: Prohibition or legalization?

By comparison, the state spends an average of $10,632 per year for students in public school. So, we are clear, that’s $37,712 for inmates and $10,632 for students. There is something wrong with this picture.

And that’s only a portion of the economic benefit the state could reap. Of the approximately 15 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized marijuana, most have been able to generate funds from marijuana sales and created additional jobs. Colorado’s gross domestic product increased by 4.4% in 2015, just one year after legalization. The state, the nation’s first to legalize marijuana, also has also seen increases in tourism.

Nearly 100 years ago, according to a recent article in Forbes, states ended prohibition as one way to recover from the Great Depression. Might marijuana legalization help to rescue us from the economic devastation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Recreational use of marijuana was thought to have been brought to the U.S. in the early 20th century by Mexican immigrants, according to a Feb. 25 article on ThoughtCo.com, and thus demonized by fears of those same Mexican immigrants.