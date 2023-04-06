Dear Rep. Cecil Antonio Brockman (yes, this note requires the use of your full name):

You probably thought that since I’d been gerrymandered out of your state House District 60, you wouldn’t have to endure any columns from me criticizing your actions.

I publicly called you out in 2016 when you, a Democrat, sided with the Republicans and supported School Achievement Districts (and they’ve worked so well). I did the same in 2021 when the Republicans dangled a little pocket change in your face to support their budget that didn’t include Medicaid expansion.

But this time, I’m not upset with a vote you took. I’m troubled that you didn’t have the audacity to show up when the House voted to override the governor’s veto of a bill that eased the requirements to purchase a handgun by eliminating the need for a permit from a local sheriff.

With a slim majority, the Republicans needed just one Democrat to override a veto. Maybe that’s why they doled out a few leadership posts to certain Democrats and went after others they’ve previously persuaded.

This time you and two other Democrats were convinced to skip the vote. Your actions reduced the number of votes needed to override the veto. They made a strategic move, and you took the bait, hook, line and sinker. No, I take that back. You weren’t deceived. You played the game.

Your office told some media outlets that you didn’t intentionally miss the vote but were at an “urgent care” center. As of yet, you haven’t said where you were.

You used your Facebook page weeks ago to inform us that the High Point Housing Authority had named a room after you. You used that same space to tell us the House and Senate had reached a deal to pass Medicaid exppansion and that you co-sponsored the CROWN Act offering protection against natural hair discrimination. Heck, you even used your page to tell us you’d purchased a food truck. It seems Sicilian food is your passion.

And although one of your Facebook friends has asked you to explain why you were missing in action during this critical vote, you’ve been silent.

One of the lessons I learned from working with U.S. Rep. Mel Watt is that you owe your constituents a rationale for your actions. In the midst of the vote to support the North American Free Trade Agreement, Watt was courted by the Clinton White House along with local textile manufacturers. And while he didn’t support them, he sent a newsletter (that’s as fast as you could back then) with a detailed explanation of his decision. And when it was time to vote, he stood on the floor of the House and voted. The vote may not have been popular. The vote may not have been what others expected. But his constituents and those trying to sway his vote understood his rationale and that he showed up to own his actions. If only he’d continued that kind of rational thinking when he left the U.S. House, but that’s another column for another time.

But you, Rep. Brockman, skipped the vote and since then have spoken nary a word. A few of your supporters have attempted to deflect the negative attention you’ve garnered, particularly from the State Democratic Party, but where is Cecil Antonio Brockman? What say ye?

As an elected official, you have the right to vote the way you feel. Vote your conscience. Vote to support your moral or ethical beliefs. Vote for the group that donated the most money. But at least show up and vote.

You knew what the consequences of your actions would cause. You knew this vote would override the veto.

You’ve been told this will probably make it easier to get a gun. You know that gun deaths have caused the jails and the graveyards to swell, particularly in the predominantly Black and urban district you represent. You know there are mothers and fathers and sisters and brothers and friends and entire neighborhoods hurting because of the proliferation of guns. You know what guns are doing. And yet …

And because you know this, you should have at least shown up.

Everybody watching the Super Bowl could see that Kansas City Chiefs’ Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was favoring that right ankle during the second half. He came into the game with an ailing ankle, and it was re-injured during a first-half tackle. While he sat on the bench, obviously in pain, he knew that the team needed him. He also knew how much he’d make if he could add another ring to his collection. Whatever the motivation, he knew what he had to do, and he showed up.

You knew the ramifications of this vote, and yet, where were you, Rep. Cecil Antonio Brockman?

Please don’t come to the funerals when they happen. And they will. Please don’t dole out a few dollars to anti-violence groups. And you’ll try.

And please, keep all your thoughts and prayers when tragedy strikes.

The constituents of House District 60 sent you to Raleigh to show up for them, Rep. Cecil Antonio Brockman, and you failed them.