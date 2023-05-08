Portia White would love it if her southeast Greensboro community got the same assurances the Greensboro City Council provided the Fleming Road area last month.

The council promised that the Lewiston and Ballinger roads communities along Fleming Road would be quiet and safe with a low-density residential character.

The council said southeast Greensboro is next, but White can’t continue to wait for something that should be a given. She’s packing up her family, including her 86-year-old father and adult autistic brother, and leaving the state.

“If this neighborhood is not worth the time of the police and those people charged with keeping us safe, then why should it be worth my time?” White asked recently. “It’s sad that the powers that be will look out for Wendover (Avenue), Battleground (Avenue) and Lawndale (Drive) but won’t look out for us over here.”

But before I go too far, let me explain how White arrived at her decision.

In 2015, White and her wife left southern California and moved to Greensboro. This was home for White. Her family needed her. She started teaching tennis at the Y and soon purchased a home just doors down from where she grew up and where her father and brother still lived. For her safety, I’ve opted not to share her street address.

She enjoyed walks in the nearby Gateway Gardens and runs in Barber Park. She defended her community to those questioning why she lived on the east side. After all, she knew that the community was filled with people who worked hard, were generally quiet, shunned violence and wanted the same things everybody else craved – a safe place to raise their families and once that phase of life was over, a safe place to live their retirement years.

She grew accustomed to police riding by periodically and was comforted by their presence. But as if she blinked unexpectedly, things seemed to change. The police didn’t come by as often. Homes that had always been occupied by the families of the initial buyers were rented or sold to non-residential investors. She’s been awakened by sounds of gunfire and, in fact, laughed that it’s sad she can distinguish the difference between gunshots from a handgun and those from an assault-style weapon.

The outside element had become brazen. They knew, she said, that most of the residents were older and Black and less likely to call the police. Why? Answers vary, but most agree that the police aren’t likely to come, and if they do, they won’t do anything.

Then came the incident.

White was outside her home on a Saturday afternoon when a “candy-apple-red hatchback car” drove by, stopped, rolled down the windows and pointed an assault-style weapon in her direction.

She froze. She’d lived in California. She knew about gang initiations. She was sure this was what this was.

She seemed to be the only person outside at the time.

She stood still, and the gun stayed locked on her.

Slowly, she backed into the house, and the car moved on.

Upset, she wasn’t sure what to do next. Her wife, who is white, pushed her to call the police. White was torn and perplexed. After all, she felt that when and if you call the police is a decision Black people make differently from other races. That call could be a death sentence. But she also knew she needed to be safe in her home.

Hours later, after praying, she called the police and, after sharing details of the incident and leaving her name and contact information, was told somebody would get back to her on Monday.

On Sunday, the police called. The person asked for the same information she shared the day before and told her that there was one person she needed to talk to, and that person would indeed call back on Monday.

Monday came, and no call. It’s been almost a month, and no one has contacted White.

“This was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she said. “The law doesn’t give a damn about me or my community."

A neighbor shared that he’d seen young Black men park, get out of the car and open the trunk pulling out assault weapons. They pointed the guns in the air and made sounds like they were shooting.

“The riff-raff is exercising its will to taunt this community and the police are exercising their will to ignore us. Why go through the effort to keep up your home, maintain your yards, and build community when nobody wants to help us? We need safety as well.”

As do we all, Portia White.

How long does White have to wait to get a phone call back from the police?

In fact, how long should we have to wait to be assured that quiet, safe communities are a norm? How long should we wait until the city stops erecting low-income housing in the same census tract? How long should we wait until they limit the number of parking-lot restaurants, bingo parlors, plasma donation centers, convenience stores and pawn shops in a concentrated area? Nobody seems to know.

But what White does know is that she can wait no longer. She’s outta here.