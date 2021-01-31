Robin Adams Cheeley: Surprised? Why, we told you so

He said it was because he was outnumbered. But when has that ever stopped a police officer from harassing a group of Black people?

If you look at what the Capitol, in particular, and numerous cities looked like last summer as Black, brown and white people marched after the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshad Brooks and Daniel Prude, the images were reversed. Armed with mostly dark skins, placards and shouts of “Say my name,” or “Defund the police,” they were met with all of the human and metal artillery a city, county, state and the federal government could muster.

Where was the National Guard on Jan. 6? Where were the tanks? Where was the huge show of force? Where were the camouflage-dressed goons driving in unmarked minivans grabbing people off the streets, as they did during Portland protests last summer?

White privilege, you say? Just days ago, the FBI and Justice Department announced that it probably won’t charge most of those who went into the building unless they could be directly linked to violence, threats or destruction.