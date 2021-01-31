Robin Adams Cheeley: Surprised? Why, we told you so

O, yes,
I say it plain,
America never was America to me,
And yet I swear this oath —
America will be!
— Langston Hughes, “Let America be America Again”
I told you so. Yes, I know I should take no delight in gloating during these times. But I — make that we — told you all so.
As I watched the tyranny that took place in the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 and listened with intent and purpose during the aftermath, there are a number of things that most Black people have said for years that we’ve been told repeatedly isn’t true.
You said we were too sensitive and needed to get over it. But now we have it on tape. The culprits proved the case.
Consider: As the mob of predominantly white men and women, whipped into a frenzy by their dethroned leader, marched to the Capitol with guns, Confederate flags, makeshift handcuffs and tools to fashion a gallows, yelling for the heads of Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, it looked as if the prodigal son was headed home.
Officers took selfies with the Trump-grown terrorists. Appeared to move barricades aside to let them enter. Donned MAGA hats. Even one officer inside the Senate chambers, a place that I, as a former congressional staff member, could not enter, politely asked the intruders, one sitting in the vice president’s seat, if they would leave now.
He said it was because he was outnumbered. But when has that ever stopped a police officer from harassing a group of Black people?
If you look at what the Capitol, in particular, and numerous cities looked like last summer as Black, brown and white people marched after the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshad Brooks and Daniel Prude, the images were reversed. Armed with mostly dark skins, placards and shouts of “Say my name,” or “Defund the police,” they were met with all of the human and metal artillery a city, county, state and the federal government could muster.
Where was the National Guard on Jan. 6? Where were the tanks? Where was the huge show of force? Where were the camouflage-dressed goons driving in unmarked minivans grabbing people off the streets, as they did during Portland protests last summer?
White privilege, you say? Just days ago, the FBI and Justice Department announced that it probably won’t charge most of those who went into the building unless they could be directly linked to violence, threats or destruction.
Tell that to Greensboro’s own Rev. Gregory Drumwright, who has been charged with two felonies for leading a voter registration march in Graham. He had no gun. No knife. No weapon of any kind. He was in possession of a gas can and a gas-powered generator that was used to power a P.A. system.
Additionally, we’ve repeatedly told you that everybody carrying a weapon doesn’t do so to protect us all. Of those charged thus far, 12 were off-duty law enforcement officers and some working Capitol Police officers appeared to aid the terrorists. These are the people who’ve gunned down Black people for selling CDs in the parking lot, reaching for their driver’s license in a glove compartment, walking away from a confrontation or watching videos in their homes.
You want us to believe these are all good people who, when faced with what they call a “life or death” decision, made a choice that any of us in a similar setting would make.
The president of the National Sheriffs Association told The Washington Post that his members had “underestimated” the damage officers can and have done to departments. It's time to expose the extremists and their supporters, he added.
Time? Heck, it’s past time. Too many lives have been lost.
We also told you that those who hold racist views aren’t just poor, rural, uneducated, Pabst Blue Ribbon-drinking white men blaming Black and Hispanic people for the loss of their coal or steel mill jobs. Videos show hundreds of images of women in these groups, including a Texas real estate agent who flew her private plane to D.C. for the takeover. Others have self-identified as business leaders, including a Greensboro woman who owns a children’s consignment shop; Republican Party and elected officials; current and former members of the military; Sunday school teachers and preachers; an Olympic medalist; an occupational therapist; and a former mayoral candidate.
These aren’t the people who’ve ostensibly been replaced in their entry-level manufacturing jobs by technology and are looking for somebody to blame. They have education. They have means. They should know better.
And we’ve told you repeatedly that the Confederate battle flag was a rally symbol for racism. Or why else would so many of them have donned the instigator's hats and jackets? Even a huge replica was carried through the Capitol Rotunda by a retired firefighter from Delaware. He used the metal pole of that same flag, that he says flies outside his home, to help clear glass from a window, so others could enter the Senate chambers.
What happened Jan. 6 was a failed coup by a mob of domestic terrorists that resulted in death. Yes, terrorist, meaning a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
But it should not have been a total shock. This ain’t just about Trump and MAGA. Reagan repeated that same refrain.
This is America. The America we’ve known for years. You just didn’t listen.