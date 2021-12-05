Robin Adams Cheeley: TEACH IT TO US STRAIGHT: Give us our history honestly, completely and unembellished

The caller was panicking. I was then a reporter for this newspaper, and she needed my help. Her son, who was white, was being transferred to another school and attending said school would be detrimental to his health, she pleaded.

I can’t remember which school he currently was attending, but he was being transferred to Dudley High School, which was at the time and is still today predominantly Black. It seems anytime he’s around “large numbers of Black people,” his mother said, her son gets “headaches.”

Obviously, she couldn’t discern from my voice that I was Black. While I had no intention of writing a story, I headed over to her address. After all, I’d checked my watch; I had time. I knocked. She opened the wooden door but kept the aluminum screen door locked. I introduced myself, and you could see the blood drain from her face as she mentally replayed that cockamamie story she had told me earlier. She wouldn’t let me in.

After reading a column printed in the Nov. 9 edition of the News & Record from Take Back our Schools-GCS members, I recalled this incident.

It seems they are concerned that our schools are teaching critical race theory and “indoctrinating our kids to see everything through a racial lens”?