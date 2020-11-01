Robin Adams Cheeley: Thank you for voting

I’ll vote because I still wonder how Breonna Taylor is dead, but nobody has been charged. I don’t know how the police, trained to shoot at who's shooting at them, shot at her when she had no weapon. I don’t know why Kentucky’s attorney general, a Black man and a reminder that all skin ain’t kin, didn’t give the grand jury the option of charging somebody with something other than shooting at a wall.

I’ll vote because, when given an opportunity to require that Greensboro police get written consent before conducting searches without probable cause, two of our Black City Council representatives melted like crayons in a hot car. After participating in just one mini-police academy, Goldie Wells and Sharon Hightower, both representatives from the city’s districts with the highest percentage of Black people, backed away from supporting their constituents. Hightower, who is my representative, said she now knows that “police don’t come to work with the intent to harm individuals.” Intent? She can determine intent?

I know there is no City Council election this year, but I need them and others to know that getting in is only part of the job; we will watch you and hold you accountable for your actions. Your time will come around again.