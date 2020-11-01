Robin Adams Cheeley: Thank you for voting

Thank you!
Thanks to the millions of you who have voted early and broken voter turnout records all over the country.
You’ve stood in lines in masks and made sure you were at least six feet from the nearest person.
You’ve found your way to precincts with Trump-sanctioned poll watchers hovering over you wanting to find something untoward.
You’ve cast ballots in districts that were politically gerrymandered to protect an incumbent and diminish the worth of your vote.
And you’ve enthusiastically taken full advantage of a right that so many Black men and women shed blood and endured all manner of harm and harassment to fight for.
As for me? I haven’t voted yet. But, trust me, I will on Election Day.
I’ll vote because, when my grandparents became voting age, poll taxes, literacy tests and other racially biased processes wouldn’t allow them to vote.
I’ll vote because the family next door has a little Black grandson who has no idea what the world will think of him in a few years. Now he’s cute and rambunctious and has a killer smile. Soon they will clutch their purses when he nears, follow him in stores assuming he’s a thief, refuse to give him jobs because his name sounds ethnic and he will wear a target because some uniformed officers will automatically feel threatened and assume his guilt.
I’ll vote because I still wonder how Breonna Taylor is dead, but nobody has been charged. I don’t know how the police, trained to shoot at who's shooting at them, shot at her when she had no weapon. I don’t know why Kentucky’s attorney general, a Black man and a reminder that all skin ain’t kin, didn’t give the grand jury the option of charging somebody with something other than shooting at a wall.
I’ll vote because, when given an opportunity to require that Greensboro police get written consent before conducting searches without probable cause, two of our Black City Council representatives melted like crayons in a hot car. After participating in just one mini-police academy, Goldie Wells and Sharon Hightower, both representatives from the city’s districts with the highest percentage of Black people, backed away from supporting their constituents. Hightower, who is my representative, said she now knows that “police don’t come to work with the intent to harm individuals.” Intent? She can determine intent?
I know there is no City Council election this year, but I need them and others to know that getting in is only part of the job; we will watch you and hold you accountable for your actions. Your time will come around again.
I’ll vote because too many Black men don’t vote. According to the Pew Research Center, the gender gap between men and women voters is highest among Black people. Black women vote at 64% and Black men at 54%. Also, since 1984, women of all color and races have turned out to vote in higher numbers than men. Take that, Shaquille O’Neal, who recently announced that this year he’s voting for the first time.
I’ll vote because I’m still crazy enough to believe that what is good and right will prevail. I believe being smart and prepared and thoughtful and realistic are traits that matter. I believe that name calling, hurling insults and refusing to do the hard work are not character traits we want our children to imitate and definitely don’t want to tolerate in a leader.
I’ll vote because some elected officials have done everything in their power to stop me and those who look like me from voting. They’ve attempted to close polling precincts in my neighborhoods, tried to require picture IDs and shifted me around in districts like a piece in a board game. They’ve created all sorts of roadblocks designed to dishearten, deter and discount my vote.
I’ll vote because Clarence Thomas is no Thurgood Marshall and Amy Coney Barrett shouldn’t stand in Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s shadow.
I’ll vote because we’ve lost the parents of 545 immigrant children and yet Trumpers cling to the president because of his promise to eliminate abortions. How can you feign care for the unborn, yet shun the born?
I’ll vote because we are not rounding the corner with coronavirus, it’s not going away and we can get it under control.
I’ll vote because George Floyd cried out for his mother knowing he’d soon join her in death.
I’ll vote because North Carolina has the opportunity to make history and elect its first woman lieutenant governor in Yvonne Holley and first Black elected Supreme Court Chief Justice in Cheri Beasley.
I’ll vote because I can and I hope you will, if you haven’t already, join me.
