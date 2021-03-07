Robin Adams Cheeley: The GOP's cancel culture hypocrisy

As the faithful gathered to kiss the golden effigy, made in Mexico, of former, and I mean former, President Donald Trump during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Rep. Jim Jordan proclaimed that the biggest threat to freedom is “cancel culture.” Not China. Not domestic terrorism. Not COVID.
Ever since Trump referred to cancel culture as a “political weapon” used to punish and shame dissenters (meaning his followers), Republicans have leeched onto to the concept and use it willy-nilly.
Anytime somebody on the right points out that a person, particularly a conservative, has said or done something objectionable or offensive, fellow conservatives run around yelling “Cancel culture!” in the same manner of Gomer Pyle yelling “Citizen’s arrest! Citizen’s arrest!”
But what I don’t understand about cancel culture is that it primarily applies to conservatives.
When newly elected Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of her committee assignments because of her violent and offensive comments and belief in the conspiracy theories of QAnon, that same Rep. “I-Knew-About-The-Abuse” Jordan raised the cancel culture banner high.
Everybody, he said, has said or done something they didn’t mean to say or do, so if they can use that to come after Greene, who’s next, he asked.
Funny, he asked that question based on how the left sank the appointment of Neera Tanden as President Biden’s pick to become the director of the Office of Management and Budget.
While Tanden, the first woman and the first Indian American nominated for this post, was not a public official, she tweeted some “mean” things about a host of people, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, whom she tweeted was Russia’s choice over Hillary Clinton, and Sen. Mitch McConnell, referring to him as “Moscow Mitch” when he wouldn’t support more funds for election security.
She tweeted that vampires have more heart than Sen. Ted Cruz, and this was before he jetted off to Cancún while his constituents were cold and in the dark. She slammed Sen. Susan Collins for her treatment of Christine Blasey Ford, who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
And she said the entire Republican Party was “gleefully supporting an alleged child molester” when it stood by Senate candidate Roy Moore.
I can’t see a problem with the tweets since all these were written during the same period as Trump’s tweets, which were much worse, yet drew few complaints from Republicans. Now her tweets mean she couldn’t find 50 votes for confirmation, including Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Where is the cancel culture uproar for her?
Where did cancel culture even come from? The concept gained steam on Black Twitter when it was used to refer to a cultural boycott, said Aja Romano of Vox, an explanatory news site.
“We’ve had the term ‘boycott’ forever and ever,” Romano wrote. “It just means, ‘I’m not going to put my attention or money or support behind this person or organization because they’ve done something that I don’t agree with.’ That is not new; that’s very old.”
What is new is how the tactic being used now and who’s using it.
But then, why should I be surprised at all. The Republican mantra these days seems to be, “Do as I say and not as I do.”
For years North Carolina’s new lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson, the first Black person to hold the position, has used social media to say whatever he wants about whomever wants.
He said of the movie “Black Panther,” whose title character two Jewish men conceived in a comic book: “How can this trash, that was only created to pull the shekels out of your Schvartze pockets, invoke any pride?” “Shekels,” the name of the Israeli currency, is often used in anti-Semitic literature.
He said of Black Democrats: “Half … don’t realize they are slaves and don’t know who their masters are. The other half don’t care.”
He has denied that racism exists, that climate change is real or that police brutality is a problem. He called former first lady Michelle Obama a man, said President Obama was worthless, chastised the Black Lives Matter movement and refused to apologize or explain away anything he’s said or written.
But when an editorial cartoon depicted GOP members of the State Board of Education, of which he is one, as Klansmen, he objected.
“It’s something we can’t stand for, folks,” he said at a news conference called to denounce the cartoon. “It’s something I’m not going to stand for.” He wants to cancel the cartoonist while he holds on to his own offensive ideas.
Robinson and the rest of the Republicans proclaiming cancel culture need to put on their robes, oh, I meant to say, big-boy drawers and pipe down.
But maybe they’re just blinded by the glow of Golden Trump.