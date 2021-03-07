Robin Adams Cheeley: The GOP's cancel culture hypocrisy

Where did cancel culture even come from? The concept gained steam on Black Twitter when it was used to refer to a cultural boycott, said Aja Romano of Vox, an explanatory news site.

“We’ve had the term ‘boycott’ forever and ever,” Romano wrote. “It just means, ‘I’m not going to put my attention or money or support behind this person or organization because they’ve done something that I don’t agree with.’ That is not new; that’s very old.”

What is new is how the tactic being used now and who’s using it.

But then, why should I be surprised at all. The Republican mantra these days seems to be, “Do as I say and not as I do.”

For years North Carolina’s new lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson, the first Black person to hold the position, has used social media to say whatever he wants about whomever wants.

He said of the movie “Black Panther,” whose title character two Jewish men conceived in a comic book: “How can this trash, that was only created to pull the shekels out of your Schvartze pockets, invoke any pride?” “Shekels,” the name of the Israeli currency, is often used in anti-Semitic literature.