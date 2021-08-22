Robin Adams Cheeley: The miseducation of Lt. Gov. Robinson

I’ve finally found something to occupy Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.
As it is, the official list of duties for lieutenant governors in this state is paltry. Basically, the junior governor breaks Senate ties, serves on the State Board of Education and fills in for the governor in the event of his absence, death or incapacitation.
It’s unlikely that Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, will send Robinson, a Republican, on any official state missions. And I imagine that Cooper is following all of his doctor’s orders so as not to elevate Robinson prematurely.
With few duties, Robinson sits around like a mayo-based, field-trip sandwich on a hot bus — just waiting to go bad. To fill his time, he aligns himself with all Republican tomfoolery and suffers from diarrhea of the mouth.
Most recently, he said any Republican that encourages people to get a COVID-19 vaccine should “be voted out of office.” This would include Sen. Thom Tillis, state Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and state House Speaker Tim Moore. I agree they need to go, but for different reasons.
Most of Robinson’s barbs, however, are reserved for his usual targets: Black elected officials, Black Democratic voters, Jews, Muslims, transgender people and even “Black Panther,” the movie, not the movement. He says he’s “all for free speech” but then held a news conference about an editorial cartoon that he says depicted him negatively. He swears there is no such thing as systematic racism. He likens the predicament of a pregnant woman who has been raped or a victim of incest to being stuck on a railroad track as a train approaches. I know; it makes no sense to me either.
See why he needs a job? For a man who lost his furniture-manufacturing job twice because of NAFTA, has filed for bankruptcy three times and has had liens placed on him by the IRS, he needs to do something to account for the more than $133,365 the taxpayers are paying him.
But don’t worry. I’ve found him a task that should keep him busy for the next couple of years and hopefully, he will disappear back into the basket of deplorables from which he emerged.
You see, neighboring Tennessee just passed a law prohibiting teachers from teaching anything that might look like critical race theory. Hide your babies, clasp your pearls, here’s another group all up in arms about the boogeyman of the month.
Volunteer State students and their parents can file a complaint when they think they’ve been taught banned material. Nobody has defined what material is prohibited, but if you are made to feel bad about being white, especially being a white male, then that will fit the description.
If the complaint is substantiated, the teacher can have their license suspended or revoked and the district can be fined up to $1 million for the first offense to $5 million for the fifth offense.
The way I see it, if we combine Tennessee’s folly with Robinson’s FACTS (Fairness and Accountability in the Classroom for Teachers and Students) task force, we can keep him busy. FACTS, which seeks to root out instances in which students are indoctrinated, doesn’t have any teeth. If you add penalties for FACT’s submissions, this might give Robinson something to do.
But I want Agent Robinson to address previous indoctrination before he takes any new cases.
And there’s plenty to examine.
Our current educational model was built by the 17th century religious community that wanted to create good Puritans who could read the Scriptures and accept them as absolute truth. It was refined by the agricultural and industrial communities that wanted good workers who followed orders and could complete tedious work.
And when it came to educating Black students, let me present to some and introduce to others “The Miseducation of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodson. Woodson is best known as the father of Negro History Week, now expanded to Black History Month. Black students, he lays out in his 1933 tome, have never been taught; they have always been indoctrinated.
Whether because of a lack of material or an attempt to control a person, the educational system gave little or no space to the Black man in America. And when it did, the focus was on how fortunate Black Americans were to have been rescued from the jungles of Africa. Most of us of a certain age remember the National Geographic’s magazine pictures of “natives … frequently unclothed, happy hunters, noble savages — every type of cliché,” they wrote in a 2018 apology edition.
We also remember how schools taught Black students that, to be successful, you downplayed your blackness and were a “good Negro.” Straight hair, British English and no challenges to authority.
“Miseducation” viewed all of this as intentional, not accidental.
“When you control a man’s thinking you do not have to worry about his actions,” wrote Woodson, a historian, journalist and the first scholar to study the history of the African diaspora. “You do not have to tell him not to stand here or go yonder. He will find his ‘proper place’ and will stay in it. You do not need to send him to the back door. He will go without being told. In fact, if there is no back door, he will cut one for his special benefit. His education makes it necessary.”
This, Lt. Gov. Robinson, is indoctrination. But you’re so busy, in the words of James Brown, talkin’ loud and sayin’ nothing that you haven’t realized that you too have been duped.
I’m hoping that while Agent Robinson is rooting out indoctrination, he will be enlightened. After all, we need to be getting something for our $133,365.