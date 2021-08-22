Robin Adams Cheeley: The miseducation of Lt. Gov. Robinson

See why he needs a job? For a man who lost his furniture-manufacturing job twice because of NAFTA, has filed for bankruptcy three times and has had liens placed on him by the IRS, he needs to do something to account for the more than $133,365 the taxpayers are paying him.

But don’t worry. I’ve found him a task that should keep him busy for the next couple of years and hopefully, he will disappear back into the basket of deplorables from which he emerged.

You see, neighboring Tennessee just passed a law prohibiting teachers from teaching anything that might look like critical race theory. Hide your babies, clasp your pearls, here’s another group all up in arms about the boogeyman of the month.

Volunteer State students and their parents can file a complaint when they think they’ve been taught banned material. Nobody has defined what material is prohibited, but if you are made to feel bad about being white, especially being a white male, then that will fit the description.

If the complaint is substantiated, the teacher can have their license suspended or revoked and the district can be fined up to $1 million for the first offense to $5 million for the fifth offense.