Robin Adams Cheeley: The things Mom treasured are chapters in a story

Going through a person’s belongings when they’re not there to defend and protect them seems so wrong. So intrusive. Almost vulturous. But when a person dies, it’s a task left to the living.
For the past couple of weekends, my sisters and I have had to sort through the personal belongings of my mother, Shirley Latta Adams Rudd. She had a stroke one Friday and, by the following Friday, she was dead. And because she was living in a senior independent-living apartment, we didn’t have the luxury of time before clearing out her space. The end of the month was so close. Somebody needed to move in.
We thought we’d thinned her possessions some years ago when she moved from her three-bedroom home into the one-bedroom apartment, but in only a short period, she’d gathered so much more.
There’s no rhyme or reason for the things we keep. Tote bags of church programs and obituaries from family members long gone. Note pads of all shapes and sizes with bits of scripture notes, prayer requests and grocery lists written in age-deteriorating handwriting. Stacks and stacks of birthday, Christmas and Mother’s Day cards, some with unused gift cards still enclosed. Cabinets of china, most of which we never used because she was always saving them for a special occasion.
There were boxes of pictures, some of them school photographs and others snapshots of the lives we’d lived. The collections of miniature ceramic dress shoes, church hats and purses she collected. Roosters made of all kinds of materials. Clothes, some with price tags attached because the pandemic prohibited her from showing them off at church. And costume jewelry, enough to outfit a small boutique.
Early on, we decided to give most of the items and furniture to a charity that helps women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction to rebuild their lives. Ironically enough, she’d given her car months early to a single parent needing transportation to and from work.
But some things we just couldn’t bear to abandon. They had little or no value, except to those of us with memories.
I snagged my mom’s 11th-grade report card. Her grades weren’t so good, and the second semester was missing. Looking at the date, I realized she was pregnant with me and at a time when pregnant women couldn’t continue to attend high school. I felt a sense of guilt knowing that I’d found myself in the same situation 17 years later and, because times had changed, I was allowed to graduate — although they refused me my National Honor Society cord.
There was the plaid, hand-stitched cotton dress that her mother made for her when she went to school. The dress is at least 70 years old. It’ll never be worn again, but I brought it home to preserve as artwork.
I snagged her glass cake stand with its domed cover. I looked past the empty plate and envisioned that it still held one of her three-layered red velvet cakes covered with a nutty, coconut icing.
And there was a copy of the North Carolina Press Association Awards program from 1984. I was working at the Winston-Salem Chronicle then and won a couple of writing awards. She’s underlined my name and the judge’s comments, “A powerful, moving piece that gives a perspective that only two people in that courtroom could report,” written about my coverage of the federal Klan-Nazi trial.
In addition to the tangible items we sorted and carried to their new homes, neighbors came by to share stories and to ask questions that indicated my mom shared tidbits about us as she and her neighbors drank coffee, watched Steve Harvey and played Bingo, all before the pandemic.
As I drove home after a Saturday night of sorting, tear ducts that I’d thought were all cried out somehow managed to pour water down my cheeks; I thought about others having to do the same thing. I knew the hurt, pain and emptiness I felt. And I knew what while I wasn’t ready for my mother to go, she’d lived more than 80 years. But what about the people clearing and sorting the belongings of those gone too soon?
What about the family of Anthony Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City?
Or Breonna Taylor or George Floyd or Daunte Wright or Botham Jean or Philando Castile or Alton Sterling or Eric Garner or Tamir Rice or Michael Brown or Marcus Deon Smith? The list is too long. They all had possessions. They had pictures and papers that somebody wants. The family’s task is made more difficult because of the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
Or what about the people who died during the pandemic? Rules may have prohibited their families from claiming and dispersing their belongings. They had things they cherished and wanted to be passed along.
None of these thoughts made my task any easier, but it did help me to understand that I wasn’t alone. And it forced me to consider what would I leave behind? What kinds of tangible things would my loved ones want that would continue to tell my story, long after I’m gone?