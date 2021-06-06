Robin Adams Cheeley: The things Mom treasured are chapters in a story

In addition to the tangible items we sorted and carried to their new homes, neighbors came by to share stories and to ask questions that indicated my mom shared tidbits about us as she and her neighbors drank coffee, watched Steve Harvey and played Bingo, all before the pandemic.

As I drove home after a Saturday night of sorting, tear ducts that I’d thought were all cried out somehow managed to pour water down my cheeks; I thought about others having to do the same thing. I knew the hurt, pain and emptiness I felt. And I knew what while I wasn’t ready for my mother to go, she’d lived more than 80 years. But what about the people clearing and sorting the belongings of those gone too soon?

What about the family of Anthony Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City?

Or Breonna Taylor or George Floyd or Daunte Wright or Botham Jean or Philando Castile or Alton Sterling or Eric Garner or Tamir Rice or Michael Brown or Marcus Deon Smith? The list is too long. They all had possessions. They had pictures and papers that somebody wants. The family’s task is made more difficult because of the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Or what about the people who died during the pandemic? Rules may have prohibited their families from claiming and dispersing their belongings. They had things they cherished and wanted to be passed along.

None of these thoughts made my task any easier, but it did help me to understand that I wasn’t alone. And it forced me to consider what would I leave behind? What kinds of tangible things would my loved ones want that would continue to tell my story, long after I’m gone?