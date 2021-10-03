Robin Adams Cheeley: Unbearable: Council member goes Yogi on us

Yogi Bear, in his signature collar and extra-long green tie, liked to strut around Jellystone Park yelling “Hey, hey, hey,” snatching up “pic-a-nic baskets” and reminding us all that he was “smarter than the av-er-age bear.”

Though he parlayed appearances on “The Huckleberry Hound Show” into his own cartoon, his smug swagger could be annoying. A recent commercial that revives Yogi and sidekick Boo Boo wrecking a family’s backyard dinner reminded me that Yogi isn’t the only grandiose grizzly.

During the Sept. 21 Greensboro City Council meeting, District 5 Councilwoman Tammi Thurm’s comments came across as, well, Yogi-ish.

The council was considering a request to rezone 12 acres of land at the corner of Vivian Lane and South Elm Eugene Street to allow 150 apartments and a convenience store with gas pumps. Let me correct that: The attorney for the developer said the plan was to build a “high-quality convenience store” made with dark brick, stucco and stone that contains work stations with USB ports to allow people to sit and work.

They want me to believe that a store will allow Black people to hang around using the internet for free and nobody will call police to break up the loitering. Oh yeah. Forgive me if I don’t buy that.