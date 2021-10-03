Robin Adams Cheeley: Unbearable: Council member goes Yogi on us

Yogi Bear, in his signature collar and extra-long green tie, liked to strut around Jellystone Park yelling “Hey, hey, hey,” snatching up “pic-a-nic baskets” and reminding us all that he was “smarter than the av-er-age bear.”
Though he parlayed appearances on “The Huckleberry Hound Show” into his own cartoon, his smug swagger could be annoying. A recent commercial that revives Yogi and sidekick Boo Boo wrecking a family’s backyard dinner reminded me that Yogi isn’t the only grandiose grizzly.
During the Sept. 21 Greensboro City Council meeting, District 5 Councilwoman Tammi Thurm’s comments came across as, well, Yogi-ish.
The council was considering a request to rezone 12 acres of land at the corner of Vivian Lane and South Elm Eugene Street to allow 150 apartments and a convenience store with gas pumps. Let me correct that: The attorney for the developer said the plan was to build a “high-quality convenience store” made with dark brick, stucco and stone that contains work stations with USB ports to allow people to sit and work.
They want me to believe that a store will allow Black people to hang around using the internet for free and nobody will call police to break up the loitering. Oh yeah. Forgive me if I don’t buy that.
In a 5-4 vote, the council denied the request, noting that a convenience store wasn’t the best use of that space for the community. After all, the land in question is within a mile of a Walmart Supercenter. What’s needed, said District 1 Councilwoman Sharon Hightower, supported by Goldie Wells and Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson, is single-family homes.
“Stop reducing us to a convenience,” Hightower said during the meeting. “Reducing us to beer, reducing us to wine and alcohol. Stop doing that and enhance us more. We are already reduced to a dollar — Family Dollar, Dollar Store and Dollar Tree,” referencing the types of businesses in the neighborhood.
Added Wells: “We don’t want just anything — we want to promote homeownership. As African Americans, we know we’ve been redlined for years and years. We want the best, and we say we want things in southeast Greensboro, but we’re not just asking (you) to dump anything.”
During this public hearing, Thurm proceeded to share her wisdom, noting that communities grow in stages and that upscale businesses like The Fresh Market or Whole Foods make decisions about where to locate based on income levels and demographics. We know that, Boo Boo. That’s the point we are trying to make.
She went on. “Until we can get housing in that general area that is creating a base for those stores … those stores aren’t coming,” Thurm said — again, stating the obvious.
Then she suggested that we just go along with additional convenience stores, rent-subsidized housing and more dollar stores until change occurs.
“I think this is a viable model I think works for that (my emphasis added) area,” she said.
That area.
Forget that her comments and her vote contradict each other, but Thurm’s referencing my community as “that area” is akin to Trump saying Little Marco Rubio or “liddle” Adam Schiff.
It’s offensive. It’s demeaning, and it’s an insult.
She lives in Friendly Acres just off New Garden Road and within a short distance of Target and many other stores that abandoned my side of town years ago. They left as the new apartments came to town, not because of them, Thurm. That’s why I don’t shop at the Taj-McTeeter in Friendly.
She added that there are two convenience stores near the Target, where she lives and that often, she opts to shop there for quick purchases.
In the words of Yogi’s friend, Huckleberry Hound, “Now jus’ a cotton-pickin’/doggone/dadburned minute!”
Thurm has a choice. That’s what we don’t have over here in this area. To some extent, we have what we’ve been allowed to have. We have a blood plasma center. We have dollar stores aplenty. We have bingo parlors. We have parking-lot restaurants. We have rent-subsidized and public housing. And, unfortunately, we have some of the ills that go along with these choices.
As for our needs, we are forced to go elsewhere.
Like any other elected official, Thurm has the right to say how she feels and to represent her constituents. She has a vote. But there are times when you have to admit that somebody else might know better or might bring a different viewpoint to the table. In this case, that might be Hightower, or Wells, or Johnson.
On this issue, they really do know more than the average bear.