Robin Adams Cheeley: Vaccine may be ready, but I’m not sure I am

I want to wear lipstick again and not worry about it smearing off on a mask.
I want to spend Sunday afternoons after church eating with my mother and sisters as we catch up, laugh loudly and enjoy each other.
I want to attend face-to-face meetings — never thought I’d say that.
I want to be in the midst of a crowd hunting for an elusive bargain this time of year.
And I want to get dressed in something other than leggings and go somewhere, anywhere and not have to worry that I’m putting my life in danger.
But do I hanker for any of these things to the point that I’m willing to be one of the early adopters getting a coronavirus vaccine? I don’t know.
I’m not an anti-vaxxer and I remember as a child getting a sugar cube laced with a polio vaccine, but I have an enormous amount of skepticism about a COVID-19 vaccine. The development process seems rushed and may have succumbed to political pressure. African Americans have cause to be skeptical of medical innovations as we’ve been used time and again as laboratory animals. And I’m not that girl standing outside the Apple store or the movie theater to grab the latest i-whatever or see the newest movie.
And I don’t think I’m alone.
While much time, energy and effort have been put, and rightly so, into the development of a vaccine or vaccines for a malady that has ravaged the world but nowhere more so than in the United States, little time has been spent in helping the public understand just how the vaccine will work and whether or not it’s effective. Media stories have also painted this as a race to see who is first.
Fewer than one half of African Americans and 66% of Latinx adults said that if the vaccine was given for free that they would take it, according to a recent study by the COVID Collaborative, which included the NAACP.
And three-quarters of both groups say they would be less likely to get the vaccine if approved by the FDA on an Emergency Use Basis. They say this even though after 55% of African Americans and 73% of Latinx Americans also say they know someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, which has disproportionally affected both communities.
The rationale both groups give is that they lack “confidence in vaccine safety and effectiveness.” It’s not that they don’t trust science or have little knowledge of how vaccines work, are developed and tested, it’s just that two out of three African Americans and 43% of Latinx Americans “believe the government can rarely/never be trusted to look after their interests.”
And it’s not just the Tuskegee syphilis experiment, where for over 40 years Black men were given syphilis but denied treatment and allowed to die, that causes this mistrust. Consider that for years, scientists used the cancer cells of African American woman Henrietta Lacks without her permission. The HeLa cell line is one of the most important in medical research.
The book, “Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Medical Experimentation on Black Americans From Colonial Times to the Present” by Dr. Renee Navarro, sites numerous instances in which medical schools disproportionately used African Americans in clinical trials and live surgical demonstrations.
In addition, a study funded by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, found that one-third of African Americans experienced discrimination in the doctor’s office or health clinic and one in five say they avoid medical care because of concerns about discrimination.
In a previous column I shared information from a George Mason University professor and his colleagues who examined the data for 1.8 million births in Florida from 1992 to 2015. They looked at the ethnicity of the mother, child and physician in charge of their care.
What they found was that the Black babies cared for by Black physicians had a 39-58% lower death rate than those cared for by white physicians.
Add that to a fear that some African Americans, particularly men, have that the DNA medical science collects might be used for other purposes, like being part of criminal investigations, and you have solid reasons why African Americans in particular have good reason to be distrustful of medical research.
This brings us back to the coronavirus vaccine. What should we do? The COVID Collaborative study notes that both African Americans and Latinx persons are more likely to take the vaccine if the invitation to do so comes from individuals, namely their own physician or an elected official if he or she is of the same race.
It’s now time to launch an educational campaign helping all of us, but particularly Black and brown people, to trust the vaccine. Part of that education has to acknowledge the prior mistrust of the medical community. All of our lives depend on a successful effort. If the U.S. intends to get a handle on COVID-19 and shift to pre-pandemic activity, then making sure those most at risk feel the process is safe and honest is critical.
Otherwise, I’m not rolling up my sleeve.
