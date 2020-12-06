Robin Adams Cheeley: Vaccine may be ready, but I’m not sure I am

While much time, energy and effort have been put, and rightly so, into the development of a vaccine or vaccines for a malady that has ravaged the world but nowhere more so than in the United States, little time has been spent in helping the public understand just how the vaccine will work and whether or not it’s effective. Media stories have also painted this as a race to see who is first.

Fewer than one half of African Americans and 66% of Latinx adults said that if the vaccine was given for free that they would take it, according to a recent study by the COVID Collaborative, which included the NAACP.

And three-quarters of both groups say they would be less likely to get the vaccine if approved by the FDA on an Emergency Use Basis. They say this even though after 55% of African Americans and 73% of Latinx Americans also say they know someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, which has disproportionally affected both communities.

The rationale both groups give is that they lack “confidence in vaccine safety and effectiveness.” It’s not that they don’t trust science or have little knowledge of how vaccines work, are developed and tested, it’s just that two out of three African Americans and 43% of Latinx Americans “believe the government can rarely/never be trusted to look after their interests.”