Robin Adams Cheeley: Where, oh where, have communities of interest gone?

I like playing with online design apps that let me import a picture or enter the dimensions of a room and then click on floor materials or paint colors to visualize how they might look in my space. This brings out my inner Joanna Gaines.
It’s fun, but it’s not the process we should use to realign election districts.
On its redistricting website, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners invites anybody who wants to create, view, analyze or share a redistricting map to use the free app Dave Redistricting. Anybody.
I guess this is supposed to bring out our inner cartographers.
On the home design app, I’m picking between tile and porcelain or dozens of shades of green. But redistricting is about moving people, and that seems to be what’s missing from these redistricting discussions.
Who is being moved around in these redistricting shuffles? And what should bring districts together other than race or political party? In other words, what common interests do these communities have?
Preserving communities of interest is a guiding principle the commissioners say they will follow as they prepare districts for the next 10 years. It appears they’ve done otherwise.
On the tally sheet used to evaluate each of the five maps the commissioners have posted online — including one labeled “Commissioner Alston” — communities of interest are rated “NA” or “not applicable.”
Instead, some precincts are flip-flopped like tiles on a herringbone-patterned floor. Consider my precinct, Greensboro 55.
Currently, G55, thanks to the gift from former N.C. Sen. Trudy Wade that keeps on giving, is in District 1, which sweeps from the southern part of the city to Jamestown to central High Point. As it is now, candidates and sitting board members, including the present District 1 commissioner, Carlvena Foster, make a point of noting that they live in and want to represent High Point. No shade to Foster. She has done her best with the hand Wade shoved in her face.
Still, I remember the first time I voted in this new district. I swore the precinct officials had given me the wrong ballot.
Now Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston, who doesn’t represent me, lives physically closer to me than Foster, who does.
In the proposed maps, G55 can either remain in District 1 or switch to Districts 2 or 8.
District 2 is more rural and includes Jamestown, Pleasant Garden and unincorporated areas in Sumner, Clay and those precincts bordering Randolph County. Currently, it is represented by one of the two Republicans on the nine-member board.
It has little in common with G55, which is 85.3% Democrat and 66.3% Black.
But here’s the deal. Moving G55 to District 2 would increase the number of Black voters in that district and could push present Commissioner Alan Perdue out of office. That proposal would make the new district 59% Democrat and 57% Black.
This version makes eight of the nine commissioner districts predominantly Democrat (although the new District 3 is close) and five of the nine, predominantly Black.
Moving G55 to District 8, now represented by Alston, makes the district more compact and probably brings together people with similar issues and concerns — thus preserving communities of interest. This is more in line with the pre-Trudy commissioner board.
And remember, what’s happening with the commissioners can affect the Board of Education. Now they mirror each other. If the Board of Education doesn’t draw districts of its own, they will probably continue as twins.
But the school board may regret leaving redistricting to the commissioners. Especially Bettye Jenkins. Three of the five proposed maps move her home precinct from the district she now represents. Same for T. Dianne Bellamy-Small, whose precinct is moved in two of the maps.
By the same token, several people rumored to be interested in seats on the board have been drawn into the new districts that Jenkins and Small have been drawn out of.
OK, I know this is a lot. But redistricting is required.
The law mandates redistricting every 10 years after the census to ensure that districts are about the same size. The intent is to make every vote equal.
It’s the people charged with creating the districts that bring their agendas to the table that make redistricting a mess.
It’s not just Guilford County commissioners with agendas; consider what’s happening with the Greensboro City Council’s redistricting. The proposed map that seems to get the most support from this body chisels the Central Business District among the five district representatives.
Not only is that community of interest dissipated, but this allocation gives the Central Business District more representation. It would have five district representatives who owe some of their support to its voters and their interests and needs.
Seems unfair to me.
But I’m no cartographer.
I just want to see how the hardwood floors and Behr paint, Mossy Bench, will look in the living room.