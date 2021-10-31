Robin Adams Cheeley: Where, oh where, have communities of interest gone?

Instead, some precincts are flip-flopped like tiles on a herringbone-patterned floor. Consider my precinct, Greensboro 55.

Currently, G55, thanks to the gift from former N.C. Sen. Trudy Wade that keeps on giving, is in District 1, which sweeps from the southern part of the city to Jamestown to central High Point. As it is now, candidates and sitting board members, including the present District 1 commissioner, Carlvena Foster, make a point of noting that they live in and want to represent High Point. No shade to Foster. She has done her best with the hand Wade shoved in her face.

Still, I remember the first time I voted in this new district. I swore the precinct officials had given me the wrong ballot.

Now Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston, who doesn’t represent me, lives physically closer to me than Foster, who does.

In the proposed maps, G55 can either remain in District 1 or switch to Districts 2 or 8.

District 2 is more rural and includes Jamestown, Pleasant Garden and unincorporated areas in Sumner, Clay and those precincts bordering Randolph County. Currently, it is represented by one of the two Republicans on the nine-member board.

It has little in common with G55, which is 85.3% Democrat and 66.3% Black.