Robin Adams Cheeley: You celebrate July 4; I must mourn

“God speed the hour, the glorious hour, When none on earth Shall exercise a lordly power, Nor in a tyrant’s presence cower; But all to manhood’s stature tower, By equal birth!

That hour will come, to each, to all, And from his prison-house, the thrall Go forth.”

— Frederick Douglass,

in his 1852 speech, “What, to the Slaves, Is the Fourth of July?”

Tomorrow we celebrate the Fourth of July. You know, the day the Continental Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence. Although the actual signing took place on July 2 and was the day John Adams said should have been lauded, July 4 is when we celebrate the day the young United States declared its independence from Mother England.

But maybe it’s just me. Considering all that has happened recently, I’m not so sure I’m feeling festive.

What’s to celebrate when the Supreme Court — with two members accused of sexual misconduct and three others appointed by a president who himself has been accused of sexual misconduct, and who helped plot and plan a mutiny — overturned Roe v. Wade, which granted a woman a choice in her reproductive health?

Now that choice, which I’ve had for all my childbearing years, has been snatched away. And although I’m way beyond birthin’ babies, I can’t understand why 64 million women between the ages of 14 and 44 no longer have the rights I had.

What’s there to celebrate when supporters of the pro-life movement do little to support life? Where are they when it’s time to advance universal health care, increase the minimum wage, create affordable housing, expand Medicaid, keep the child care tax credit and support quality education and safe, affordable food? You can’t be pro-life if you don’t want to celebrate the entire life.

Otherwise, you’re pro-zygote.

And they keep talking about punishing, prohibiting and prosecuting women, but nary a word on what should be done to the men who impregnated them. It really does take two to tango.

When presidents bully

What’s to celebrate when I listened to a Black woman who, through no fault of her own, had to leave her home for months because a babied president and his imps lied that she stole votes from him. And his clueless votaries hunted, targeted and terrorized her, her daughter and her elderly mother.

“Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you?” Ruby Freeman asked the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the planned coup in the nation’s Capitol. “The president of the United States is supposed to represent every American. Not target one. But he targeted me, Lady Ruby, a small business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen, who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of the pandemic.”

What’s to celebrate when Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, at this same hearing, detailed how he was badgered and ostracized and his family harassed and subjected to weekly neighborhood protests, all because he wouldn’t help Trump overturn the state’s election results.

While protesters distributed flyers outside his home accusing him of corruption and pedophilia and pulled a gun on his neighbor, his daughter was inside dying of a terminal disease.

Yet Bowers, a life-long Republican, said that if Trump were running against President Biden again in 2024, he would vote for Trump.

Rusty, Rusty, Rusty, the man threw you to the wolves and is a threat to our independence.

When children die

What’s to celebrate when testimony in Texas shows that the Uvalde school police chief allowed the children in those two classrooms to be slaughtered. He said he was waiting on a key to unlock the door that wasn’t locked. Almost 20 officers stood by in a hall for over an hour while Chief Pete Arredondo appeared to twiddle his thumbs. All the while, the 9- and 10-year-old children inside the classroom were calling 911, begging for help and Arredondo didn’t bother to wear his radio. Thought it might slow him down if he had to run, he said.

He chose cops over children.

What’s to celebrate when the lines between church and state are becoming blurred, and the public is required to support religious schools and allow organized prayer during a sporting event? Wonder if they’ll feel the same way if the coach is a Muslim and spreads his prayer rug on the 50-yard line?

What’s there to celebrate when our state legislature still can’t muster the strength to support expanding Medicaid so 600,000 working families can afford health care?

What’s there to celebrate when efforts are still underway to hinder and prohibit open and free elections? While voter fraud is almost nonexistent, conservatives are still creating voting barriers.

What’s there to celebrate when somebody like a Herschel Walker, who claims he has a cure for COVID-19 but doesn’t know how many states are in the United States, is a Senate candidate representing one of the major parties?

What’s to celebrate when the Virginia health commissioner says in a staff meeting that gun violence is a Democratic talking point and racism isn’t a public health crisis? Instead, he added, racism is a politically charged word that will alienate white people.

So, go on with your cookouts, parades and fireworks. As for me, in the words of Frederick Douglass, “This Fourth of July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice; I must mourn.”