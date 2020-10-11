Roger McNamee: Facebook drove QAnon's mad growth and enhanced its power to poison elections

This was not an accident. QAnon is huge and dangerous because these platforms empowered it for their own profits and power.

Attention equals revenue

These have become the most powerful businesses in our economy by converting human attention into revenue. Among the many problematic aspects of their business model is the algorithmic amplification of emotionally engaging content to maintain attention and the use of recommendation engines to steer behavior.

When Trump posts a message on Twitter and Facebook that implies support for QAnon, algorithms give it maximum reach because it grabs and holds attention. Trump's tweets appear relatively benign to nonbelievers, but to QAnon, they are validation. Their existence on Twitter and Facebook allows them to recruit, indoctrinate and influence their audiences.

When Facebook's systems analyze the immense amounts of personal data the company collects, they identify people who might be curious about conspiracy theories and recommend Facebook Groups to join. Facebook did a study in 2018 that revealed that 64% of the time when a person joins an extremist Facebook Group, they do so because of a Facebook recommendation.