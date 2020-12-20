Romaine Worster: At least one thing never gets old

Geezer. It comes from the Scottish word “guise,” the custom of disguising oneself in fancy dress, often masked.
In modern times the word is often associated with us Seasoned Citizens, but you don’t necessarily have to be old to be a geezer. In fact — and with apologies to Jeff Foxworthy — if anything on this list applies to you, you just might be a geezer. For instance:
If you don’t watch the Weather Channel because your joints always tell you when it’s going to rain, you just might be a geezer.
If asked, “Boxers or briefs?” you answer, “Depends.”
If you can read a clock that isn’t digital.
If you ever opened a can of beer with a “church key” and you know what a “church key” is and you are not a minister.
If you fall asleep binge-watching "Matlock."
And, finally, my favorite: If you subscribe to the print edition of the News & Record.
While the News & Record doesn’t give the Worsters a reason to live, it does give us a reason to totter down the driveway to pick it up. I, of course, get to write a column occasionally for the Opinion page. This is fun, but could be a lot more so if not for that bane of writers: the editor. Now, I’m not naming names, but his initials are AJ, a fine fellow. But sometimes we get into “spirited” discussions about content. Of course, he is the paid professional (don’t try this at home, kids) and I the rank amateur. So he wins. Recently one of our discussions got so spirited that I was reduced to using profanity and calling him a bad name.
Turns out he’s not one ... a Democrat.
But getting back to geezer. I don’t mind being old. As some say, it beats the alternative. Maybe. The jury is still out on that for people of faith. There are many benefits that come with aging. Like senior discounts and, uhhh, senior discounts.
Seriously, except for the hearing loss, I don’t have a problem with getting old. I don’t mind being called old. (I’ll be 77 in a few months.) And don’t say I’m 77 years “young." That’s condescending. “Old’ is not a disease. It’s just the opposite of young as night is the opposite of day. Neither is better, they’re just different.
There are some downsides to aging that must be coped with when you are outliving loved ones. When my brother passed away in September my son reminded me that I had become what he is: an only child. Well, that and an orphan as well since my parents are deceased. My husband is the only child of his deceased parents who also were only children. What this all means is that if your herd consists of mostly only children, it tends to thin out quickly. So quickly that one day — with a dearth of family — you find yourself spending Christmas day at the Chop Suey Palace, if, indeed, you can find one in your town and — because of the damndemic — it’s not closed. (You may recall the Chop Suey Palace was where Jean Shepherd’s family went in the classic “A Christmas Story.”)
Yes, Richard and I miss our loved ones. But while they are absent in body, they are present in spirit ... and on the mantel. The love we shared doesn’t go away. As the Grinch (and the audience) learned, it isn’t all about dancing with ting-tinglers, blowing blue toopers and banging gar-dinkers. It’s a time to reflect on the nature of our relationship to the world, each other and the Eternal.
For Christians (like myself) it is a time to reflect on God’s gift of forgiveness and salvation, the gift of grace given to us in Bethlehem two millennia ago in the person of the babe in the manger.
So, as the Who in Whoville would say, or rather sing:
Fah who for-aze,
Dah who dor-aze,
Welcome Christmas, Christmas Day!
Unlike us, that never gets old.
Community Editorial Board member Romaine Worster lives in Greensboro with her wickedly funny and brilliant husband. Contact her at virichrosie@gmail.com.
