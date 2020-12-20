Romaine Worster: At least one thing never gets old

But getting back to geezer. I don’t mind being old. As some say, it beats the alternative. Maybe. The jury is still out on that for people of faith. There are many benefits that come with aging. Like senior discounts and, uhhh, senior discounts.

Seriously, except for the hearing loss, I don’t have a problem with getting old. I don’t mind being called old. (I’ll be 77 in a few months.) And don’t say I’m 77 years “young." That’s condescending. “Old’ is not a disease. It’s just the opposite of young as night is the opposite of day. Neither is better, they’re just different.

There are some downsides to aging that must be coped with when you are outliving loved ones. When my brother passed away in September my son reminded me that I had become what he is: an only child. Well, that and an orphan as well since my parents are deceased. My husband is the only child of his deceased parents who also were only children. What this all means is that if your herd consists of mostly only children, it tends to thin out quickly. So quickly that one day — with a dearth of family — you find yourself spending Christmas day at the Chop Suey Palace, if, indeed, you can find one in your town and — because of the damndemic — it’s not closed. (You may recall the Chop Suey Palace was where Jean Shepherd’s family went in the classic “A Christmas Story.”)