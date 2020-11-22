Romaine Worster: Even if Trump lost, the GOP expanded its muscle in Congress

What? Go around with bloody, severed-head effigies of Biden? Scream F-bombs against Biden at the Academy Awards?

When Whoopi noted that Nick Sandman was falsely accused of harassing a Native American while wearing a MAGA hat, she wondered why the media rushed to trash the teen before the full video showed how the event truly played out.

“Because,” Joy Behar asserted, “we’re desperate to get Trump out of office.”

And that’s how those four years played out.

Judging from the recent actions of Trump supporters, I trust that, when we have a political grievance, we’ll handle it the old-fashioned way like we did on Nov. 14 when tens of thousands of us demonstrated peacefully in support of President Trump. Note, that, in contrast to other demonstrations that got out of hand this summer, no businesses were burned or looted.

Voters who don’t like Trump seem unable to comprehend, let alone understand those who do. They can’t see the appeal as they rattle off litanies of shortcomings they see in the man. They don’t understand how Trump can appeal to us Trumpsters.