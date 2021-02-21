Romaine Worster: John Kerry's soaring climate hypocrisy

You may or may not have heard of the Solar Impulse.

No, it’s not a sudden urge to go “green." It’s a solar-powered airplane that flew across the U.S., “proving” — according to some news reports — "that unfueled, clean flight is possible.”

A headline asked, “Who Needs Fuel When The Sun Can Keep You Afloat?” (airspacemag.com)

The Solar Impulse looks as if it were invented by the Wrong Brothers. Its wingspan is the same as a Boeing 747, which can carry 500 people at close to 621. miles per hour. The Solar Impulse, on the other hand, could only carry one person — the pilot — and could only fly at 62 miles per hour.

It should be noted that the Solar Impulse took two months to fly from San Francisco to Washington, D.C. (it was not a nonstop journey). Contrast that to a nonstop flight across the Atlantic in a one seat, pilot-only airplane that took place on May 20, 1927. Yes, we’re talking about Charles Lindbergh's historic solo transatlantic flight, which covered 3,603 miles in 33.5 hours. Wow.