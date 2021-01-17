Romaine Worster: Some green solutions create new problems of their own

I don’t doubt that there is climate change. From what I understand, the climate has always been changing. Scientists tell us that as little as 6,000 years ago, the vast Sahara Desert was covered in grassland that received plenty of rainfall until weather patterns shifted. The shift must have been natural. Disney cartoons aside, I’m sure there were never any lions driving jeeps back then. What troubles me is the general hysteria promoted by latter day Jeremiahs croaking about how we are all doomed, promising an apocalypse that never occurs. They say they want to save the planet, but I wonder how a device emitting enough heat to barbecue birds in mid-flight is helping to fight global warming

Naturally, turbines and solar panels are weather dependent. The sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow. When that happens — or in this case, doesn’t — wildlife gets a temporary reprieve, but not enough to keep down the slaughter. The American Bird Conservancy predicts that potentially one million birds per year will be killed by 2030 if the U.S. meets its goal of 20% wind energy.

I’m not averse to any energy that lowers Co2 emissions, but, it looks as if new solutions always breed new problems and those solutions seem to come at the expense of other species who share the planet with us. Or has “biodiversity” suddenly become irrelevant?

Community Editorial Board member Romaine Worster lives in Greensboro with her wickedly funny and brilliant husband. Contact her at virichrosie@gmail.com.